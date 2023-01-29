Neptune just too strong for Killorglin on an emotional day for Jordan Blount and for club

Energywise Ireland Neptune 113 Flexachem Killorglin 77

THE gulf in class was clear to see as Energywise Ireland Neptune strolled to a comfortable win over Flexachem Killorglin in the Men’s Super League clash at the Neptune stadium on Saturday.

It was a welcome win for Neptune as they can now set their sights on a trip to the Mardyke Arena on Friday for a mouth-watering derby against UCC Demons that neither club will want to lose.

The opening exchanges were played at a fast and furious pace but some of the shooting options from both sides were questionable with three airballs in the opening two minutes.

No doubt the skills of the new Neptune American Tarkus Ferguson were a sight to behold and with Nil Sabata working hard at the post the home side commanded a 9-5 lead.

There is little doubt both teams were not at their best in this period but with three minutes remaining Neptune still commanded a 16-10 lead.

In the closing minutes, Neptune went into meltdown as their scoring dried up but two nice interceptions from Roy Downey helped them take a 20-15 lead into the second quarter.

The Kerry side began with a superb Pharroh Gordon dunk but Downey instantly replied with a monstrous three.

Energywise Ireland Neptune's Roy Downey lays up a basket from Flexachem Killorglin's Ronan Fitzpatrick. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

It was a strange game in many ways with Neptune using various rotations and despite not producing their best form they seldom looked in trouble against this average Killorglin outfit.

As the quarter matured the standard of basketball dropped as the Kerry side looked out of their depth and with two minutes remaining to the interval Neptune had extended their lead to 22 points.

It was fitting that after another Killorglin turnover, Ferguson would complete the half with a stunning slam dunk that ensured his side commanded a 25-point interval lead, 60-35. Ferguson is a quality player that well could be the trump card the Blackpool outfit needed in their bid to win the title.

In the third quarter, Neptune could afford to use various rotations as the spread of scoring was good among the squad to lead 89-56 entering the fourth quarter.

Coming down the stretch Neptune went through the motions as the game petered out long before the final buzzer.

A minute's silence and applause took place in memory of the late Garreth Blount who sadly passed away on Thursday last.

It was fitting when brother Jordan was substituted in the final minute he received a standing ovation from the huge attendance and players from both sides after his 21-point contribution.

Blount was shown great respect and as he waved emotionally to the fans it was clear what was in his thoughts. This win was for your Garreth!

Top scorers for Energywise Ireland Neptune: T Ferguson 25, J Blount 21, N Sabata 21.

Killorglin: R A Kelly 22, J Griffith 21, P Jordan 17.

NEPTUNE: G Walsh, K O’Donoghue, R Downey, A Heaphy, J Evans, X Arriaga, N Sabata, J Blount, T Ferguson, K Garcia, K Scott, C Heaphy, C Leahy, D O’Sullivan.

KILLORGLIN: R Fitzpatrick, A Tarradellas, P Gordon, D Wall, C Murphy, S O’Connell, J Tyther, R Alan-Kelly Jnr, E Evans, L Croke, J Griffith, A Skaislauks.

Referees: C White (Dublin), PJ Coughlan (Cork), T Dunphy (Dublin).