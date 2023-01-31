Cork v Limerick: Hurling league must be utilised to look at all options 

THE Cork hurlers kickstart their 2023 campaign proper with the visit of All-Ireland champions Limerick to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the Allianz Hurling League opener on Saturday evening.

A physical dogfight devoid of complicated tactics can be expected because neither county is likely to be targeting the league as a priority this year.

Limerick are very much focused on achieving the four-in-a-row that would elevate them to hurling immortality, while Cork are a work in progress.

Winning an All-Ireland is akin to completing a Rubik’s Cube. Most counties can complete one side, or two or three, easily enough. John Kiely’s side have certainly discovered the knack of completing all six sides.

The problem for most other counties, however, is when you’ve completed one side to discover the panel underneath is as multi-coloured as a fruit pastille lollipop.

A team has to get each side spot on, without compromising any other sides in the process. A Rubik’s Cube has six sides, and you could argue that six traits are required for a team to be All-Ireland contenders.

These are size, physicality, skill, tactics, fitness and attitude. Miss out on one and you will probably fall short.

Some might argue that size, physicality and attitude are essentially the same thing but there are subtle differences between them.

A side can actually be a big side in terms of size, but fall down in terms of physicality and attitude, and perhaps in terms of skill and tactics potentially, and likewise, there might be buckets of physicality, but the starting fifteen just might not be big enough to match Limerick in the size department, etc.

It is all a huge balancing act and one that Cork manager Pat Ryan must solve in the coming months if Cork are to be genuine challengers to Limerick’s throne. Given the travails of the counties that went all out for the league last year, we can expect that Cork will take this league campaign with a pinch of salt.

Cork got burnt badly by reaching last year’s league final and losing heavily to Waterford.

It almost derailed their championship campaign. That league title did no favours to Waterford either, while Wexford were certainly damaged by the hiding that the Déise inflicted upon them in the league semi-final.

The bottom line is, this is the league title that nobody wants.

In the recently completed Munster Hurling League, which Cork won, one of the key features of Cork’s play was their eagerness to go long as early as possible. That method certainly makes a lot of sense this time of year, and the hope is that Cork will have a more direct approach going forward, but everything can’t go long either.

The right balance must be struck between playing through the lines and going long. Opposition defences have to be kept guessing as to what is coming their way.

DIRECT

Nobody will have been too worried with Cork being overly direct, however, as Ryan made it clear in the aftermath of the victory over Tipp in that Munster Hurling League final that the team have not done a whole pile of work with the tactics board, preferring to concentrate on other sides of the Rubik’s Cube for now.

“We haven’t a lot done tactically and we’ve been concentrating on effort and attitude and physicality, that we’re trying to raise inside in training.

“I think that that has been questioned in Cork an awful lot at times and we’ve been trying to make sure that fellas play until the final whistle.

“You could see here, with the Cork crowd, that we want to play silky hurling and show off our skills and all that, but we need fellas that are dying in the effort for us and I thought that lads did that in the end."

Obviously, the issue with this laissez-faire approach to the league is that it may be difficult for some of Cork’s emerging players to truly find their feet at this level if they are not playing to a specific style.

They are being judged almost exclusively on the sides of the cube devoted to work-rate, but that probably makes a lot of sense from Ryan’s perspective. He wants a panel of players who will go through brick walls for the Cork jersey.

Once the players that fit this remit are identified the last panels of the Cube can be looked at.