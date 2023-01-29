Sun, 29 Jan, 2023 - 13:54

Cork super keeper Caoimhín Kelleher set for switch from Anfield

Spurs have been linked with the Liverpool number two as the Reds pursue Jude Bellingham
Liverpool's Carabao Cup hero Caoimhín Kelleher. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Dylan O’ Connell

CAOIMHÍN Kelleher’s days at Anfield could be numbered as Liverpool might sell the goalkeeper to boost funds for Jude Bellingham.

The Athletic report that the goalkeeper could be offloaded, which would suit his ambitions to play regular first-team football.

This follows Liverpool’s tradition of selling players to fund future transfers, like when the £142million for Philippe Coutinho was used to bring in players like Virgil van Dijk, Álisson, and Fabinho.

Kelleher has also made no secret of his goal to get regular game time, something he might have to wait for at Anfield as Álisson Becker is only 30 years old and in the prime of his career.

Even this season, he has been restricted to just three appearances from cup competitions.

Until the moment comes that the club has to make a decision on the goalkeeper’s future, Kelleher is more than happy to act as a number two and deputise when needed.

RELAXED

"Obviously when I get my chance I need to take it," Kelleher told the Liverpool Echo. "That is all I am focusing on really. I just need to be ready so I can step in if there's an injury or if I'm needed.

"I am quite relaxed, so I don't mind watching, but obviously I'd rather be playing but I just try to be as focused as I can be when I watch so I am ready if I am needed.” 

Kelleher is affectionally known as Liverpool’s cup goalkeeper over his performances in domestic competitions since 2019. His best run for the club was in the 2021-22 Carabao Cup as he made four appearances during their victorious campaign.

He also helped the club get their first win of 2023 by keeping a clean sheet during a 1-0 win over Wolves in the FA Cup at Molineux Stadium.

First-team football is a big carrot for Kelleher, especially with his international ambitions with the Republic of Ireland. With Gavin Bazunu and Southampton now bottom of the Premier League, Kelleher could be in line for a number of future starts with the national team.

Should Liverpool sell Kelleher to increase funds, the goalkeeper won’t be short of options. The biggest club expected to be in the market for a new shot-stopper is Tottenham Hotspur, especially with Hugo Lloris after turning 36.

Whatever decision Kelleher makes, Liverpool will receive a good fee for the goalkeeper as he is a senior Irish international with proven first-team experience under Jurgen Klopp. This is because he has played in every competition for the Reds, even the UEFA Champions League. That was 2020 and he featured against FC Midtjylland and Ajax, and he only conceded one goal over the two games.

