John Horgan on hurling: How seriously do Cork need to take the league?

THE phoney war, as pre-season competition could be described, is done and dusted now and it's on to the more important business of the NHL this weekend.

The Munster League and the Walsh Cup in Leinster are useful in their own right and maybe they were a bit more so over the past few weeks because of the fact that in a number of the counties that would be considered to be leading contenders for the bigger honours further up the track, mainly the provincial and All-Ireland series have new management teams.

Cork, Waterford, Tipperary, Kilkenny and Dublin are included in that category and the pre-season games gave them more time to assess players that they wanted to have a look at.

Some might have made the desired impact, others maybe not as much and we will see over the coming weeks what was learned by the new men at the helm in those counties.

Every county was in experimental mode for the January assignments, Limerick among them despite the fact that their panel of players over the past number of years, years that have yielded so many honours has been one of the strongest of all the counties for quite some time.

But nothing can stand still no matter how successful you are and further embellishing the squad is every manager's priority.

In an interview last week, Joe Canning made the point that many would agree with when he stated that the condensed season was having an impact on how counties approach the NHL.

“I don't know if the league will tell us a great deal. I think teams will learn a lot from last year, considering that Waterford went so well and then were flat when the championship came around.

I think a lot of teams will be more like Limerick last year, where they are just getting through the league while getting ready for the championship."

Certainly, there was a certain amount of validity to what he stated, Waterford maybe put too much effort into the league and subsequently not scale similar heights again.

As a result of their failure to impact in the Munster championship, the suggestion was made that no county would want to win the league this year.

Cork, as we all know, struggled too in the championship after reaching the final of the secondary competition.

The close proximity of the championship to the conclusion of the league is being factored in too when previewing to what might lay ahead.

But, at the same time, one can be certain that the supporters will be out in force at the various venues throughout the country this weekend for Cork and Limerick, Wexford and Galway and Clare and Westmeath in Division 1A and the games in 1B too.

The appetite for inter-county fare was in evidence during the pre-season, here on Leeside and at other venues.

There will be added interest too in how the teams will line up because it will be the first real competitive game for all the new management teams.

Will they be conservative with their team selections or will they throw a bit more caution to the wind with the unveiling of new personnel?

Of course, injuries, particularly where Cork is concerned, will dictate a lot on how things will unfold.

With so many new management teams patrolling the sidelines, getting off to a positive start will be important and getting some early momentum going.

Cork will have a nice bit of momentum behind them on Saturday night when Limerick provide the opposition at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Winning the Munster League has provided that but things can change very quickly too in the game of hurling.

One thing, though, is certain, that Munster League victory will have done no harm at all but it's onwards now and from Pat Ryan's viewpoint, hopefully, upwards too. Cork have now gone a quarter of a century since their last NHL league title victory in 1998 and, of course, that was a forerunner to what transpired a year later.

Cork manager Pat Ryan. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Things have changed dramatically since then, long gone are the days when you could win Munster by playing just two games. Now it's five, the four group games and the final itself and the chamionship start is much closer to the conclusion of the league.

One way of making things are lot more simple would be to pit the winners of Division 1A against the winners of Division 1B in the final. The split season has decreed that the inter-county season is now confined to a lot less time than used to be the case.

NO ROOM FOR ERROR

It's far more full on now, counties having very little break between the start of the league and the commencement of the provincial championships in Munster and Leinster. In both instances, the campaigns are cut-throat, very little room for error with winning your two home assignments a near must.

Take Cork this time, they will definitely need to start well in their two home championship games against Waterford and Tipperary because you don't want to be going up to Cusack Park and subsequently the Gaelic Grounds without at the very least, one win.

But it's first things first and with three home league games, getting into the knockout stage of the competition might be something that Pat Ryan's management will initially target.

However, embellishing the squad to provide greater options will be uppermost in the priority list, finding more stability in key areas and greater consistency within games will be hugely important too.

At this point in time the thinking might be that the championship starters might not differ to any great extent since last season and the more experienced personnel will feature again.

However, the ball will be in the court of the newcomers that are likely to feature in the league outings and it will be up to them to make it more difficult for the management when the time comes to pencil in the starting 15 when the championship curtain goes up in April.