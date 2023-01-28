Corn Uí Mhuirí: Rochestown on top in all-Cork semi-final

St Francis College, Rochestown 1-10

Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Bishopstown 0-7

A first TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí final since 2015 awaits St Francis College of Rochestown after theyemerged victorious in Saturday’s Cork deby at Mallow.

While they didn’t lead for the first time until the last minute of regulation play in the first half, Rochestown were the better side thereafter, with Mark O’Rourke’s goal soon after the restart putting them into a strong position that never really looked like being eroded.

Their defence, with full-back David Buckley excellent, was well supported by the more attacking players and their opponents Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh found it difficult to pierce the cover or generate clear-cut goalscoring opportunities that became more necessary the longer the game went on.

Further improvement will be needed from ‘Roco’ if they are to get the better of Killarney’s St Brendan’s College in the final – a return of just two points in the opening 25 minutes can’t be afforded again – but the important thing is that they are there and in with a chance of ending a Cork wait for victory that dates back to 2011.

David Buckley of St Francis College tries to close down Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh's Bill Cahill in the TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final at Mallow. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Spioraid Naoimh, seeking to bridge a gap of 18 years – back to their sole title, 2005 – will reflect on the failure not to extend their advantage when on top in the opening stages but overall their play lacked the zip of their impressive quarter-final victory over Skibbereen CS. The five-point deficit that they faced after 36 minutes always seemed like a considerable one, especially with the black-and-white blanket that Rochestown had across their half when out of possession.

Early on, points from Bill Cahill and Adam O’Sullivan suggested that CSN had brought their quarter-final momentum with them, all the more so as Gary Holland rounded off a great move to make it 0-3 to 0-11 on nine minutes. Unfortunately for them, they would only add one more point before half-time and that deep in injury time.

After a mid-section that offered little, Rochestown finished the first half well, moving into a 0-5 to 0-3 advantage after O’Rourke and Kevin Lyons gained supremacy at midfield and strong defending began to frustrate Spioraid Naoimh.

An injury-time free from Robert Quirke did leave the Bishopstown school trailing by just a point at the interval, but Rochestown received a boost with a goal in the nascent stages of the second period.

A lovely Seán Coakley pass helped to create an overload and then, when the ball came loose close to the Spioraid Naoimh goalmouth, Oliver McAdoo did well to snaffle possession and feed O’Rourke, who slotted beyond goalkeeper Seán Cronin.

Lyons and captain Luis Dwane Fogarty combined for Tim O’Brien to make it 1-6 to 0-4 and, while Spioraid Naoimh had points from Darragh O’Donovan and Adam O’Sullivan, they were unable to get closer that five points.

Rochestown might have made the game safe in the closing stages as Evan O’Connor made a good break and fed Derry Howard, but Seán Cronin did well to save with his legs. Even so, play was brough back for a free that O’Connor converted.

While Spioraid Naoimh’s Kieran McFadden did that answer that with a fine score as normal time expired, Coakley’s three free of the day left six in it at the end and Rochestown looking ahead to the decider.

Scorers for St Francis College: S Coakley 0-3f, M O’Rourke 1-0, E O’Connor (0-1f), R Hanley 0-2 each, K Lyons, T O’Brien, D Howard (0-f) 0-1.

Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh: A O’Sullivan 0-2 (0-1f), D O’Donovan, G Holland, R Quirke (0-1f), B Cahill, K McFadden 0-1 each.

ST FRANCIS COLLEGE: M O’Carroll (St Michael’s); F Leahy (St Michael’s), D Buckley (Douglas), T O’Brien (Nemo Rangers); C O’Neill (Nemo Rangers), L Dwane Fogarty (Douglas), D O’Callaghan (Douglas); K Lyons (Ballygarvan), M O’Rourke (Cobh); R Hanley (Douglas), D Howard (Shamrocks), O McAdoo (St Michael’s); S Coakley (Douglas), B Fraher (Nemo Rangers), E O’Connor (Ballygarvan).

Subs: K McFadden (Bishopstown) for Foley (half-time), K Werner (Ballinora) for Cahill (50), M O’Connor (Éire Óg) for Connolly (56), D Byrne (Ballinora) for O’Donovan (60, injured).

COLÁISTE AN SPIORAID NAOIMH: S Cronin (Bishopstown); C Dineen (Inniscarra), J Byrne (Ballinora), M Ahern (St Finbarr’s); D O’Donovan (Bishopstown), M O’Brien (Ballinora), K Murphy (Bishopstown); T O’Keeffe (St Finbarr’s), A Laverty (Ballinora); A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), O Foley (Bishopstown), G Holland (Bishopstown); B Cahill (Bishopstown), S Connolly (Inniscarra), R Quirke (Ballinora).

Subs: C O’Keeffe (Douglas) for Fraher (44), B Kelliher (Carrigaline) for O’Rourke (47), T Vaughan (Carrigaline) for Howard (55).

Referee: M Murphy (Kerry)