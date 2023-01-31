Irish sport is suffering a referee crisis: Kids missing out as games are called off

WE are seeing fewer referees being developed across all sports in recent years.

If you think about the number of games that take place on a weekly basis here, it is no surprise there is a shortage. Between receiving verbal and physical abuse from players, coaches, and fans to not earning enough money to make it manageable it is easy to see why people don’t bother becoming referees anymore.

But where does that leave us in terms of sports that we all enjoy playing or watching? If this is one of the major issues facing sporting bodies in the future, why are they not getting ahead of the problem and making recruiting and training of referees a priority?

In October 2017, the GAA launched their referee development plan. This arrangement was aimed at recruiting, developing and inspiring referees to reach their full potential and officiate at the highest level.

Many of the objectives were burdened by the pandemic, but regardless of this, the enthusiasm that was once there for this improvement has not returned.

One of the actions was to consider the need for additional full-time personnel involved in refereeing at national and/or provincial level. If it was weighed up, it appears to have been rejected despite the obvious and urgent need for such support, particularly considering recent actions against referees.

Another idea steaming from this proposed plan was the possibility of introducing a general welfare programme for referees, but again this notion went by the waist side when it should be a number one priority to protect and help referees.

IMPACT

In Cork basketball, several underage games were called off in the lead-up to Christmas due to the shortage of referees available. This not only directly affects the teams involved but also the venues and clubs who are trying to improve their underage players.

In December, the secretary of the Cork Referees Association John Houilhan was forced to approach former referees to ask them to return to the sport to assist in the present plight.

Is this not a wake-up call needed for the governing body to step in and attempt to fix this major issue?

The problem remains that refereeing in this country is not promoted enough. People have seen too many incidents involving referees to even consider training to be one.

So, what must change to make refereeing more fashionable for young people to be interested enough to begin a career in it?

This issue cannot be solved with one solution as there are many aspects to the reason behind the shortage of referees.

Many believe that the lack of investment relates directly to the drop in standards. People can do a course that takes two or three nights to become a referee and expect them to officiate a game with little to no experience.

How are we expecting people to survive referring under these conditions?

If anything, new referees should be supported and developed, possibly starting with underage games, and working their way up through the ranks.

Another angle to look at this issue from is the aspect of mentors, players, and supporters. It beggars belief that there has never been any form of education or liaison between referees.

How many honestly know the rules of their sport and understand why a referee is making a certain decision?

The improvement of refereeing and being able to entice more people to become them would be aided if everyone understood the rules fully.

It would also lessen the amount of abuse referees encounter for making this decision during the game as no one would be able to question them if they knew the rules themselves.

This would be an incredible step forward in terms of refereeing in this country. People involved in sports in a major way should have to educate themselves on the rules of their given sport if really interested in coaching.

RULES

By taking these classes and spending time educating themselves on the rules, more people would be then enticed into refereeing.

It would benefit not only the governing bodies who are struggling to find referees but also the teams and players themselves.

Education should be available to everyone involved in sports if there is ever going to be an increase in the uptake of referees in this country.

Sport is facing an uphill battle in terms of this issue and if it is not rectified soon underage sports will suffer immensely.