Cork v Meath: Teams picked for league opener at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

JOHN Cleary's Cork footballers will hope to carry the momentum of their McGrath Cup success into Sunday's league clash with Meath.

The Rebels host Colm O'Rourke's Royals in the first round of the Allianz NFL Division 2 before travelling to face Kildare the following and then taking on the Dubs in the Páirc in a hectic run of action. Limerick, Clare, Louth and Derry are also in the division, the Ulster champions and Dublin the firm favourites for promotion.

Cork have named an extremely strong team and subs bench to face Meath, helped by a clean bill of health at this stage of the season for the first time in a number of years. Former minor sensation Conor Corbett is among the subs after coming back from his cruciate knee injury while Cathail O'Mahony was on song for UCC during the week in the Sigerson Cup.

CORK v Meath:

Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers);

Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers);

Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Matty Taylor (Mallow);

Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s);

Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), Sean Powter (Douglas), Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh);

Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven, c), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: Chris Kelly (Éire Óg), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Shane Merritt (Mallow), Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues), Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers).

Conor Corbett was a minor star in 2019. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

MEATH v Cork:

1. Harry Hogan (Longwood);

2. Adam O’Neill (Wolfe Tones), 3. Michael Flood (St. Brigid’s), 4. Cathal Hickey (Seneschalstown);

5. Eoin Harkin (Dunsany), 6. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny), 7. Daniel O’Neill (Wolfe Tones);

8. Ronan Jones (St. Peter’s Dunbyone), 9. Daithí McGowan (Ratoath);

10. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey), 11. Jason Scully (Oldcastle), 12. Darragh Campion (Skryne);

13. Jordan Morris (Kingscourt Stars, Cavan), 14. Mathew Costello (Dunshaughlin), 15. Shane Walsh (Na Fianna).

Meanwhile, the draw has been made for the 2023 Munster U20 football championship with Tipperary to face Clare and Limerick to face Waterford in the quarter-finals.

Cork and Kerry have both received byes into the semi-finals. Tipp will take on Clare in FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles on April 10 with the winners to face Kerry a week later on April 17 in either Thurles or Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Limerick host Waterford, also on April 10, in TUS Gaelic Grounds with the winners to take on Cork on April 17 in either Páirc Uí Chaoimh or Fraher Field, Dungarvan. The final is slated for April 24.

CORK LEAGUE FIXTURES

FOOTBALL

Home to Meath, Sunday, January 29, 1.30pm;

Away to Kildare, Sunday, February 5, 2pm;

Home to Dublin, Sunday, February 19, 3.45pm;

Home to Limerick, Sunday, February 26, 3.45pm;

Away to Clare, Sunday, March 5, 2pm;

Away to Louth, Sunday, March 19, 1pm;

Home to Derry, Sunday, March 26, 2pm.

HURLING

Home to Limerick, Saturday, February 4, 7.30pm;

Away to Galway, Sunday, February 12, 2pm;

Home to Westmeath, Sunday, February 26, 1.45pm;

Home to Wexford, Sunday, March 12, 3.45pm;

Away to Clare, Sunday, March 19, 1.45pm.