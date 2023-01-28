Sat, 28 Jan, 2023 - 13:01

Cork v Meath: Teams picked for league opener at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Old rivals meet on Leeside in the first round of the Allianz NFL at 1.30pm on Sunday
Cork v Meath: Teams picked for league opener at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Sean Powter of Cork is tackled by lain Corbett of Limerick. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Eamonn Murphy

JOHN Cleary's Cork footballers will hope to carry the momentum of their McGrath Cup success into Sunday's league clash with Meath.

The Rebels host Colm O'Rourke's Royals in the first round of the Allianz NFL Division 2 before travelling to face Kildare the following and then taking on the Dubs in the Páirc in a hectic run of action. Limerick, Clare, Louth and Derry are also in the division, the Ulster champions and Dublin the firm favourites for promotion.

Cork have named an extremely strong team and subs bench to face Meath, helped by a clean bill of health at this stage of the season for the first time in a number of years. Former minor sensation Conor Corbett is among the subs after coming back from his cruciate knee injury while Cathail O'Mahony was on song for UCC during the week in the Sigerson Cup. 

CORK v Meath: 

Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers);

Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers); 

Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Matty Taylor (Mallow); 

Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s); 

Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), Sean Powter (Douglas), Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh); 

Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven, c), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s). 

Subs: Chris Kelly (Éire Óg), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Shane Merritt (Mallow), Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues), Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers).

Conor Corbett was a minor star in 2019. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Conor Corbett was a minor star in 2019. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

MEATH v Cork:

1. Harry Hogan (Longwood);

2. Adam O’Neill (Wolfe Tones), 3. Michael Flood (St. Brigid’s), 4. Cathal Hickey (Seneschalstown);

5. Eoin Harkin (Dunsany), 6. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny), 7. Daniel O’Neill (Wolfe Tones); 

8. Ronan Jones (St. Peter’s Dunbyone), 9. Daithí McGowan (Ratoath); 

10. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey), 11. Jason Scully (Oldcastle), 12. Darragh Campion (Skryne);

13. Jordan Morris (Kingscourt Stars, Cavan), 14. Mathew Costello (Dunshaughlin), 15. Shane Walsh (Na Fianna).

Meanwhile, the draw has been made for the 2023 Munster U20 football championship with Tipperary to face Clare and Limerick to face Waterford in the quarter-finals.

Cork and Kerry have both received byes into the semi-finals. Tipp will take on Clare in FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles on April 10 with the winners to face Kerry a week later on April 17 in either Thurles or Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Limerick host Waterford, also on April 10, in TUS Gaelic Grounds with the winners to take on Cork on April 17 in either Páirc Uí Chaoimh or Fraher Field, Dungarvan. The final is slated for April 24.

CORK LEAGUE FIXTURES 

FOOTBALL 

Home to Meath, Sunday, January 29, 1.30pm;

Away to Kildare, Sunday, February 5, 2pm;

Home to Dublin, Sunday, February 19, 3.45pm;

Home to Limerick, Sunday, February 26, 3.45pm;

Away to Clare, Sunday, March 5, 2pm;

Away to Louth, Sunday, March 19, 1pm;

Home to Derry, Sunday, March 26, 2pm.

HURLING 

Home to Limerick, Saturday, February 4, 7.30pm;

Away to Galway, Sunday, February 12, 2pm;

Home to Westmeath, Sunday, February 26, 1.45pm;

Home to Wexford, Sunday, March 12, 3.45pm;

Away to Clare, Sunday, March 19, 1.45pm.

More in this section

Manchester City Training Session and Press Conference The Longshot: A clash of the titans in the FA Cup tonight
Adam O'Reilly and Alec Byrne 8/7/2019 Cork midfielder Adam O’Reilly moves to Derry City from Preston 
All Cork final a real possibility after Intermediate Cup quarter-final draw All Cork final a real possibility after Intermediate Cup quarter-final draw
cork gaa
<p>Garreth Blount Junior with his brother Jordan Blount at a Neptune Super League basketball game. Pic credit: Ger Noonan</p>

Tributes pour in for popular Cork basketballer Garreth Blount

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more