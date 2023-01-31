Christy O'Connor on GAA: Hard lessons must be learned from Croke Park fiasco

WHEN the Buffalo Bills played the Minnesota Vikings in mid-November, a dramatic and tense finish contributed to one of the best American football games of the 2022-23 season.

The Vikings won the game in over-time but it was just as well they did as the Bills had 12 players on the field during a critical red zone play in that period, where tailback Dalvin Cook took the carry but was tackled for a three-yard loss, pushing the Vikings further away from the end zone.

The outcome should have been a five-yard penalty. Most of the time an infraction is down to miscommunication or players going off the field too slowly. But if a player is half a yard from the touchline when the snap is taken, and a referee spots him, the penalty is awarded.

American football requires that level of vigilance with personnel being switched in and out of action throughout the match during plays.

Gaelic football or hurling doesn’t have that level of activity, of players consistently coming on and off the pitch throughout a match, but that whole topic has gone to a new level again since the All-Ireland club football final when Kilmacud Crokes had 16 players on the field for Glen’s last attack.

It’s highly unlikely that the presence of an extra player would have made any difference to the outcome of Glen’s last attack, but the rules were still broken.

The sorry mess which followed was inevitable but referee David Gough gave an interesting take on the substitution rule in the GAA a few days later.

Referee David Gough. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Speaking to Colm Parkinson on the ‘ Smaller Fish’ podcast, Gough said that the incident was always likely to happen due to the rule.

“The procedure with substitutions is fundamentally flawed,” said Gough. “The type of routine we have results in this type of mess. If you think of any normal substitution, a player runs on to the field of play. He will be the 16th player on the field until the sub comes off.

Unlike other sports, especially soccer, there is no direct swap-over in GAA. There is an onus on players to leave the field once they are called. But that kind of communication is difficult to convey in the dying moments of an All-Ireland final when players are only concerned about dealing with the next play.

SOLUTION

If the top football referee in the country is publicly stating that the rule is flawed, the GAA need to urgently address the matter. The solution is simple – a player can’t go onto the field unless the player he is replacing has gone off.

Of course, there would need to be certain stipulations or conditions built into that rule, especially around injury or concussion. If a player is carried off on a stretcher, or is being walked back to the substitutes area by a physio or doctor around the outer confines of the pitch, then it’s up to the referee’s discretion to inform the fourth official that the player’s replacement can come on.

However, if the referee is busy dealing with other matters at that time, like booking players or speaking to an umpire, the fourth official should also have that licence to inform the sub when they can enter the pitch in that scenario.

Once the player goes off, the referee also has to give the player coming on the time to get into his position, or for his team to get set. If he doesn’t, and the ref blows the whistle for the play to continue, the advantage is with the opposition, especially if they are attacking and a defender is making his way back towards goal.

Of course, this kind of stuff would be open to abuse. For example, if a team is trying to run down the clock late on and a player is ambling off the pitch, possibly even limping to delay time until the handover takes place, the referee needs to add on that time at the end.

Delaying and trying to kill the clock is a key tactic now in elite sport. During the four minutes and five seconds of additional time of the club final, the ball was only in play for 44 seconds.

One experienced referee said that he wouldn’t have allowed Kilmacud make the two subs before the late 45 was taken. Crokes were trying to halt Glen’s momentum but there is no law against that tactic.

In any case, there needs to be greater vigilance across the board on this issue. In the 2021 Mayo-Dublin All-Ireland semi-final, a Mayo 45, which had been missed by Rob Hennelly was ordered to be retaken because Mayo had 16 players on the field. Hennelly nailed the kick the second time that took the match to extra time, which Mayo won.

That call came from the sideline, either the fourth official or linesman, but the word is that the referee for the club final, Derek O’Mahoney, was not alerted to Kilmacud having an extra man on the field by the linesmen or fourth official. If he had been, the 45 would have been retaken.

Whether it needs to be written into rule down the line now, the only way to ensure this kind of an incident doesn’t happen again is to make sure a player can’t come onto the field until there is that clean handover.

It can be complicated, especially if teams are trying to abuse the rule. But this topic needs to be addressed by the GAA to make sure it’s the last time they have to deal with this kind of mess again.