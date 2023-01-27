Irish basketball community mourn loss of Garreth Blount

CORK basketballer Garreth Blount has lost his battle with cancer.

Blount was a hugely popular and active member of the Irish basketball community and only last weekend was in Dublin as a member of the Glanmire management team who were beaten in the Intermediate Cup final at Tallaght.

The Glanmire BC team, including Garreth Blount. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

The 22-year-old, who was an underage star with Ballincollig, is the younger brother of Neptune ace Jordan and son of the late Gary, who coached and reffed until his passing in 2020.

Last November the Blount family started a fundraising campaign to prolong Garreth's life through chemotherapy paired with immunotherapy.

Garreth, a classy player and fine three-point shooter on the court, was an extremely bubbly character and an excellent coach with young players, regularly helping at camps locally and abroad.

Basketball Ireland confirmed his passing on Friday morning: "Everyone at Basketball Ireland would like to extend our deepest condolences to Jordan and the Blount family on the passing of Garreth Blount. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."

COMMITMENT

He grew up in Mayfield and the Glen with his whole family immersed in hoops.

On his Go Fund Me page, his family explained his resiliency: "Garreth was born five months premature and spent an extensive amount of time in an incubator. Doctors told our mother that he wouldn’t make it through and we should leave it at that but we chose to fight, the same way he did and he went on to live and surpass all doctors' recommendations and expectations."

A talented Neptune U11 team in 2011, captained by Darragh O'Sullivan and Gareth Blount (number 13) and also featuring Cian Heaphy. Picture: Larry Cummins

Starting out with Neptune, Garreth then switched to Ballincollig in his teens, where his younger brother Colm currently plays, and put in huge hours honing his game.

"His infectious personality touched everybody wherever he went. Not only was he a great basketball player but he also committed himself to doing a lot of community work by coaching in local primary schools in Cork City, running mid-term and summer camps in less advantaged areas and volunteered in secondary and primary schools for many, many years before finally accepting a teaching position in Spain where this all then began."