The Longshot: A clash of the titans in the FA Cup tonight

OUR tip for the Super Bowl the Kansas City Chiefs come up against their bogey team the Cincinatti Bengals in the second game this Sunday evening as the competition enters the semi-final stages.
This a repeat match-up of last year’s incredibly dramatic AFC Championship game, which the Bengals won in overtime. This will be the fourth meeting between these two teams since last January, with Cincinnati winning all three times while being underdogs.
This time they come in as 4/5 favourites, despite the game being played at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City (which is in Missouri - get a map and check it out if you don’t believe me). Kansas is home to a huge Irish diaspora and holds a festival to celebrate it each year.
Quarterback Joe Burrow is the main reason the Ohio team enter the game as favourites. He is 3-0 on the road in his post-season career. In the opposite corner is probably the only man behind the scrimmage better than him in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes, who is trying to pass Tom Brady as the youngest quarterback in NFL history to reach three Super Bowls.
Mahomes had a linebacker land on his lower leg during a tackle in last week’s game and had to sit out most of the first half as a result. He is likely to be on a lot of painkillers to get through this game as a result. I still fancy them to avenge last year’s defeat at 11/10.
The first game on Sunday sees the Philadelphia Eagles (4/6) host the San Francisco 49ers (5/4).
The Philadelphia Eagles have been the NFC’s best team from the start of the season and made short work of the New York Giants last week.
This will be a significant test for the 49ers third-choice quarterback Purdy as he looks to continue his improbable run going from Mr Irrelevant (the very final pick in the draft) to potential Super Bowl starter.
The 49ers are still undefeated in Purdy’s starts, but Sunday will be the first time they have been underdogs in any of those games.
Sunday’s game against Dallas was the first time Purdy went against one of the league’s top defences this season, and it was probably his worst game of the year. But he was still good enough to get the win.
FIVE Irish actors have been nominated for awards at the Oscars to be held on the second Sunday in March. That’s the most we’ve ever managed at the Academy Awards. Colin Farrell seems to be in with a shout for Best Actor at 3/1.
A surprise inclusion in this category was young Kildare man Paul Mescal, who is listed as a 33/1 outsider for his performance in Aftersun.
Mescal first came to our attention when he headed to Ballyhaunis after eating some sausages in an ad for Denny. He then became more famous after flaunting another sausage in the massive TV hit, Normal People.
Farrell is nominated for The Banshees of Inisherin, which has three other supporting actor odds.
Dubs Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan are 11/2 and 10/1 respectively, while the wonderful Tipp actress Kerry Condon has a better chance at 6/4.
The film is also up for Best Picture and is rated a 2/1 shot. Director Martin McDonagh is 10/1 to win that category and 10/11 to pick up his second Oscar for Best Original Screnplay for Banshees.
In all, Ireland received 16 nominations. Richard Baneham is 1/6 to pick up an award for his work on the visual efffects in James Cameron’s Avatar sequel. Northern Irish film An Irish Goodbye is also an odds-on favourite, Jonathan Redmond is 10/1 to win for his film editing on Elvis. Also 10/1 is Irish language picture The Quiet Girl for the top international film.
PATRICK Reed throwing a tee at Rory McIlroy because the Down man wouldn’t greet him on the driving range at the Dubai Desert Classic was probably going to be the oddest golf story of the week.
But that didn’t factor in the WhatsApp video I received last Sunday showing footage from the day before at the Castle Golf Club in Dublin. It is widely available on social media and shows a Mercedes nestling in a greenside bunker. A man was apparently found behind the wheel on Saturday morning, cueing up plenty of “taking a driver from the bunker” comments.
Patrick Reed is well known for getting into a spot of bother in bunkers during tournaments. The most disliked golfer perhaps in the history of the professional game expressed surprise McIlroy blanked him. It might have something to do with having his lawyers hand a subpoena to McIlroy at his home on Christmas Eve.
BOTH City and Arsenal are likely to score in tonight’s cup encounter, so we’ll take 2-1 to City at 8/1.
Adding the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles to set up a Super Bowl clash between the best two teams from the regular season will give you odds of 26/1.