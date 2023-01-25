Christians strike at the death for sensational win over old rivals Pres

CBC 27 PBC 26

CHRISTIANS pounced for a sensational last-gasp win over old rivals Pres in a belter of a Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup tie at Musgrave Park on Wednesday.

Right wing Chris Barrett was the hero, a fly-kick and burst of speed leading to the winning try after 69 minutes to book a semi-final spot. For Pres, it’s either Rockwell College or Colaiste Phobail Beantrai in the quarters.

Pres struck for three tries in a devastating seven-minute burst before half-time after Christians had taken a 20th-minute lead through flanker Daniel Rock, who scored in the right corner following a close-range line-out maul, 5-0.

The Mardyke school levelled on the half-hour, openside Alex Alderson breaking down the narrow side before feeding Ben O’Connor, who offloaded magnificently to right wing James Wixted to touch down in the corner.

PBC's Tom Coughlan. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Pres jumped in front within three minutes, capitalising on a dropped Christians pass outside the Pres 22 with captain Rory O’Shaughnessy leading the break-out, which eventually led to James O’Leary sending left wing Tom Coughlan in under the crossbar. O’Connor converted for 12-5.

Then, in the first minute of injury time, Pres again profited from a handling error. Christians seemed to have control when defending on their own try line only for out-half Harry Murphy to spot his chance and dive over a pile of bodies to touch down. O’Connor converted brilliantly from the touchline, 19-5.

The second half was a thriller, dominated by Christians for whom substitute hooker Adam Wrona scored a couple of tries and Benjamin Lynch kicked a penalty and a conversion.

A Liam Tuohy try, converted by O’Connor, put Pres 26-15 ahead after 58 minutes only for Christians to snatch a dramatic victory.

CBC supporters cheering on their side. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Scorers for CBC: Tries: A Wrona (2), D Rock, C Barrett. Cons: B Lynch (2) Pen: B Lynch.

PBC: Tries: J Wixted, T Coughlan, H Murphy, L Tuohy. Cons: B O’Connor (3).

CBC: B Lynch; E Cahill-Murphy, A O’Connell, G O’Riordan, C Barrett; CP O’Shea, J Casey; S Loftus, S O’Shaughnessy, C Walsh; M Doyle, M Foy; M Skelly, E McCarthy, captain, D Rock.

Subs: A Wrona for O’Shaughnessy and H Foster for Walsh 43, C Kenneally for Skelly injured 51, G Good for Doyle 58, C Foley for Casey 64, O Prenter for Rock 67.

PBC: B O’Connor; J Wixted, G Kareem-O’Leary, J O’Leary, T Coughlan; H Murphy, L Tuohy; M O’Sullivan, M Dillon, T McCarthy; A Davenport, D Noonan; F Rouisseal, R O’Shaughnessy, A Aldserson.

Subs: J Wigginton-Barrett for O’Connor 46, O’Connor for Wigginton-Barrett 48, C Murphy for Noonan 49, P Doyle for Dillon 65.

Referee: P Sheehan (MAR).