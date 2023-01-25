Rockmount's Cian Leonard happy to be back playing football again after nasty leg break

IT has been a year since the dreaded leg break but Rockmount s Cian Leonard is now back in full swing and hoping to help his side to silverware this season.

The 23 year-old Mourneabbey man suffered a leg break last February which saw him out of action for five months.

A period which saw him work hard to get back on the pitch and while he enjoyed celebrating his sides success, he now looks forward to being on the right side of the fence.

“Last season's success was fantastic and I would love to celebrate those victories again this year but as a player and not as a spectator,” said Leonard.

“I was always there to support the lads after my injury which wasn’t always easy.

"After the pre season we had and seeing how hard we all worked last season, winning those trophies was a great achievement but also a well earned achievement.

"It completely motivated me to get back out with them and do the same this year.

“It’s probably been four or five months since I returned to training after breaking my leg.

"Naturally, it’s very tough to get back into it, fitness and sharpness being the biggest hurdles to get past.

Cobh Rambler's Cian Leonard and UCC's Jack O'Sullivan tussle for the ball during the EA SPORTS Cup First Round at The Mardyke

"I think being surrounded by coaches and teammates that put in huge efforts week in, week out made that struggle a bit easier to overcome.

“The injury happened back in February two days after we beat Inchicore in the intermediate cup.

"It wasn’t the nicest feeling to brake your leg at such a high point of the season with a lot of big games to play but that’s football.

"It wasn’t like any injury I’ve had before, the first couple of weeks were the hardest, some days spending majority of the day in the same position. "It was a long time for me without football which isn’t easy for a football fanatic!

“I can remember my first couple of games I wasn’t giving everything in the 50/50 challenges as I was a bit weary of the same kind of collision happening again.

"But when you train with highly competitive players two or three times a week, every week, the intensity and toughness of a football match is happening all the time and my confidence is always building because of this.”

So while Leonard is delighted to back for the beginning of the new season, he said it’s been a frustrating start.

“Being honest this season has been a tough season. Not in terms of results but because of the lack of games.

"If you look at the league table you can see that some teams might have eight or nine games played while others might have four played.

"It doesn’t get much easier when you know the type of training you're in for throughout the winter as a result of these games being called off. It’s like another pre season.

“I feel I have unfinished business from last season.

"Of course my teammates won the league and intermediate cup last season and I contributed some bit to it.

"But not being involved in the bigger games towards the end due to my injury, I feel I owe myself and my team a strong push again this season.

“We have a very competitive squad. All it takes is your level to drop for one or two weeks and your handing an opportunity to a fella that can be just as good.

"I think that’s where the hard work in training comes from because if you slack off you might not see yourself in the starting team again for another five or six games.

“I am really motivated to do well this season. We have a great squad to do so.

"People often ask if I would like to return to League of Ireland level. Naturally my aim is to play at the highest level I can play at, whether that be where I am now with Rockmount or at LOI.

"There’s a lot of things you have to consider with regards to taking that step to LOI as it requires the next level dedication.

"Rockmount is where I want to be right now and I’m enjoying my football more than ever and of course winning makes that a lot better.”