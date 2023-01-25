Doolan’s on a high after win over Satellite in Mooney Cup

Satellite Taxis 0

Doolan’s Cow 1

HOLDERS Doolan’s Cow advanced to the last eight of this season’s Mooney Cup following a hard fought one-nil win over Satellite Taxis at Deerpark Secondary School last Saturday afternoon.

After going down three-nil in the league to their opponents the previous week, Satellite were well in the tie right up to ten minutes from time. However, a quickly taken corner by Stephen McCarthy released Jamie Murphy who fired low past Mike Holland to edge Doolan’s closer a second quadruple of domestic trophies in-a-row.

Dylan O’Donoghue, Craig Keegan and Aaron Hennessy impressed for the winners with Holland and Mark Maher outstanding for the hosts.

Referee Sumate Virak handled his first crunch cup tie with confidence with his decision making decisive throughout.

Mooney Cup – First Round

Trend Micro 3

Absolute Contracting Inch United 2

First division Trend Micro knocked out premier division strugglers Inch United after surviving a nervy final quarter.

The hosts raced into a 3-1 first-half lead after goals from Matias Rodriguez, Joao Martins and Rafa Bareiro set up a titanic second 45.

Within minutes of the change-over Jack Downing converted a penalty for United to put the slenderest of margins between the teams.

But, after enduring constant pressure, the hosts defence held out with the outstanding Rodriguez prominent in every facet of play.

Suro Cars 2

SCS Crookstown United 4

Last season’s beaten finalists Crookstown United conceded inside eight minutes to an Ian Manning penalty and despite the returning Charles Kenneally equalizing in the 25th minute, Jason Quirke sent Suro in 2-1 up at half-time.

Manager Tim Irwin’s decision to take Mark Drummy out of defence and replace him with Kevin Barrett allowed the influential James Kelleher to push forward which resulted in three unanswered goals from Evan Carroll (2) and Drummy.

OBS 2

Marlboro Trust 5

Four time winners Marlboro Trust put their heavy league defeat to Martin Harvey Solicitors firmly behind them by scoring five through Tom Frawley and Alex Campas, two each, and Abdenacer Sahouadj against a spirited OBS at Crosshaven.

After going three down, Charlie Leahy reduced the deficit for OBS before Lee Maher grabbed a second from the penalty-spot at 4-1.

Andy Sull’s Hair 4

Cork Hospitals 2

In the all first division encounter, goals from Dave O’Neill and a Mark O’Callaghan header put ASH in control at half-time.

O’Neill added his second before Dan Coffey pulled one back for the Hospitals in the 70th minute.

Leading scorer Scott McCarthy got in on the act with ten minutes remaining, leaving Afayne Obilana to notch a second for the visitors late on.

Jason O’Neill Electrical 5

Arc Rovers 3

JONE were full value for their win over Arc despite conceding an early Dean Cummins penalty.

After Paudie Cotter and Dean Geaney turned the tie in the host’s favour before half-time, Cummins levelled for Rovers on the hour.

Seven minutes later Darren McCarthy restored JONE’s lead only for captain Cummins to tie up matters for a second tie.

With the tie on a knife edge, goals in the last two minutes by Cotter and Kevin Allen set up a fascinating last sixteen contest with Crookstown.

County Council 1

Jay Bazz 2

Premier division leaders Jay Bazz needed a Michael Coffey winner to shake off renowned cup battlers Council who had Jason Condon to thank for cancelling out Jamie O’Driscoll’s 44th minute opener for the visitors.

Area Carpet & Flooring Carrigaline Town 2

Martin Harvey Solicitors 2 (MHS won 4-2 on pens.)

MHS had to come from two down after ten minutes to take the tie to a shoot-out against their first division opponents who played for over thirty-five minutes with ten players after a sending off.

Luke O’Sullivan and Sean Murphy were on target for Carrigaline Town before goals from Eoin Murphy and a 90th minute Dave O’Leary equalizer rescued fancied Harvey’s from exciting the competition at the first hurdle.

HBC Redemption Rovers 0

Brew Boys 3

The final score flattered the visitors after HBC competed well with their premier opponents whose goals were scored by Gavin Quirke (2) and Adam O’Keeffe.

Sports Gear Direct First Division

Curry House Hungry Tigers 1

Telus International 8

Telus ended a nine match losing run by winning only for the second time following an impressive win over Curry House.

After Callan Dempsey scored from a first minute penalty, the visitors dominated to lead six-nil at the break courtesy of further goals from Dempsey (3), Alan O’Connell and Denis Desmond.

Telus keeper Jack Milne had to produce two fine saves at the start of the second 45 before the host’s Adi Kanymet and the visitor’s Philip Desmond exchanged goals.

Dempsey capped a memorable day in front of goal by scoring his fifth with five minutes remaining.

Longboats 8

The Weigh Inn Dripsey 0

Longboats moved into the automatic promotion spot, a point behind leaders Andy Sull’s Hair, after goals from Sean Nagle (4), James O’Sullivan, Kevin Dulles, Nigel Keating Ciaran McGrath sealed a ninth win in twelve outings.