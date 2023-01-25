Corcoran inspires a Cathedral victory over Hibs in AUL League one

Cathedral Celtic 2 Hibs 0

CATHEDRAL Celtic share top spot of League 1 after goals from John Corcoran and Michael Peters secured all three points following their 2-0 victory over Hibernians at the Mayfield Community School over the weekend.

It was an even enough contest over the first 45, but a special strike from a free kick by John Corcoran set the tone to build the necessary foundation for Cathedral Celtic to go on and win in the end.

This was added to with another finish of great aplomb coming from Peters soon afterwards.

Hibernians started the brighter of the two and in fact, had a chance when Dan Tynan found himself in a good position, but failed to keep his shot on target.

Then, Aaron Hickey worked himself into space, but he too dragged his effort wide of the target.

But, what a chance at the other end fell for Cathedral when a sumptuous ball from Cian Madden found its way towards the head of Peters, but he somehow failed to make contact with the ball as the goal gaped.

When play shifted to the other end, Alan Kinsella found a way through, but he was foiled by the feet of Jordon O’Connor.

And when Jason Tawadros picked out John Corcoran on the inside, his first-time effort skewed wide.

Hibernians' Dean Cronin shields the ball from Cathedral Celtic's John Corcoran. Picture: Barry Peelo.

The contest ebbed and flowed a bit now and it was Dan Tynan who had a half chance, but he pulled his effort across goal.

A neat ball down the channel from Darren Horgan picked out Tawadros, but the striker drilled over from a good position.

Then, from a corner, Brian Stack leaped highest to head his effort from Aaron Hickey’s delivery straight at O’Connor.

A decent effort from Cian Madden followed which cleared the bar by centimetres.

This was followed by a good chance arriving for Cathedral when from Darren Horgan’s diagonal cross, Tawadros unleashed a fizzing effort that was well saved by Graham Murphy.

A lovely threaded through ball then from Michael Peters looked like it had played in Cian Madden, but the midfielder uncharacteristically failed to control and a chance went.

With just minutes on the clock towards the end of the first period, Aaron Hickey produced a decent run which presented him with an opportunity, but his rifling effort sailed over.

The second half was just minutes in, when Hibs found a way through, but when Brian Stack delivered a measured ball across for Brad Stapleton, he failed to make proper contact with his head and a good chance went abegging.

Some lovely improvised play then from Cathedral developed with Corcoran finding Madden, who helped on for Tawadros to dink a cross over for the supporting Corcoran.

And when the striker headed across goal, Tawadros stole through, but failed by the narrowest of margins to touch home.

But, after Ken Crinion drilled straight at O’Connor with an effort, the ice was broken when John Corcoran cracked a terrific effort from a free kick, high into the top corner as Graham Murphy could only look on in the 54th minute.

Cathedral were to double their advantage minutes later when Colm McManamon played a neat ball down the channel for Michael Peters who looped over a helpless Graham Murphy on the hour.

Hibs responded when Stapleton played it on for Dylan Histon, but from a reasonable position, he skewed wide of the target.

Cathedral Celtic's captain Johnny O'Sullivan (right) with Hibernians captain Brian Stack, accompanied by referee Billy Noonan. Picture: Barry Peelo.

Cathedral never took their foot off the gas and it was Cian Madden who breached Hibernians’ rear guard soon afterwards, but instead of taking an extra few yards, he hurried his effort and the chance went.

However, it mattered little in the end as Cathedral Celtic secured all three points which has them sharing the helm of League 1 with Kilmichael Rovers who did not play this weekend.

CELTIC: Jordon O’Connor, Darren Horgan, Colm McManamon, Colin Farmer, Robbie Rourke, Johnny O’Sullivan, Cian Madden, Derek Heaphy, Josh Tawadros, John Corcoran, Michael Peters.

Subs: Jamie Coughlan for Darren Horgan (77).

HIBS: Graham Murphy, Brian stack, Ian O’Mahoney, Ken Crinion, Chris White, David O’Donoghue, Aaron Hickey, Dan Tynan, Brad Stapleton, Alan Kinsella and dean Cronin.

Subs: Nazir Zlatif and Dylan Histon for Dean Cronin and Ian O’Mahoney (57), Cathal Ryan for David O’Donoghue (65), Gavin Kelly and Ed Ellis for Brad Stapleton, Alan Kinsella (75).

Referee: Billy Noonan.