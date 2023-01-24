Cork derby: Regina Mundi and Scoil Mhuire battle for senior hockey cup

No matter who wins the SoHockey Munster Senior Schools Girls Hockey Cup final it will be celebrated for some time.

Over the last number of years, Mount Mercy and Ursuline Thurles would have been the dominant sides in the championship.

But this year it sees two sides that haven’t won this cup in some years reach the decider.

Regina Mundi will take on Scoil Mhuire, in an all-Cork decider, at 2.30pm tomorrow at Ashton School.

Whilst both sides have featured in the final the last time Regina Mundi won was 1988 and it is all the way back to 1975 for Scoil Mhuire.

On the way to the final Regina Mundi had wins over Bandon Grammar and Laurel Hill Colaiste. The win over Bandon came in dramatic style as the game ended level, before going to shuttles.

The Douglas-based school managed to come out on top 3-1 to advance to the semi-final. There they faced Laurel Hill and in another tough game, they managed to come through by 3-1.

Scoil Mhuire started off with a win over Crescent Comprehensive in their quarter-final tie, before then taking on St Angela’s in the semi-final. As dramatic as Regina Mundi’s win over Bandon was Scoil Mhuire faced drama in both the quarter and semi-final.

Both games went to shuttles and they managed to come through both. They drew 1-1 with Crescent, before then winning 2-0 on shuttles, but they didn’t have it as easy in the semi-final.

That game against St Angela’s ended 3-3 and when the five regulation shuttles were over they were still level, with both sides having scored two.

It went to sudden death before Scoil Mhuire managed to advance to the final tomorrow.

STARS

Both sides have plenty of star players with Regina Mundi being led by the likes of Eabha Curran, who is a current Irish U18 international, Katie Moore, and Katie Twomey.

Scoil Mhuire have plenty of star players as well with the likes of Katie O’Keeffe, Lucy Nixon, Ruby Walsh, Susie Nolan Isabelle Martin, Robin Caren, Amy Noonan, Gina McSweeney, and Zara Byrne all on Munster panels this year.

Nixon and Walsh are also on the Irish U18 squad, with Noonan, McSweeney, and Byrne all called into an extended U16 panel for trials.

Ahead of the game Regina Mundi coach, Nikki Barry, said she expected a close battle with little or nothing between the sides.

Nikki is a Business Information Systems (BIS) student at UCC and combines her studies as well as playing with college with her coaching duties.

“I have been coaching for a few years and Emma Barber asked me if I would be interested in coaching the Regina Mundi senior team and I was delighted to take the role,” said Nikki.

I have great support from the school and have enjoyed the year. It has been 35 years since the school won the cup so it’s a great honour for the girls to represent the school in the final.

“Our quarter-final was against Bandon and that ended level and went to shuttles and we managed to come through them thank god before we played Laurel Hill Colaiste in the semi-final.

“We had a convincing win and it was a good team performance and we were the better side on the day. All the girls have a great attitude and are very strong and skillful and are a very motivated group so are easy to work with.”

Looking at the final Nikki said: “I think it’s all about on the day and when we played them in the league game it ended in a 5-5 draw. We are very evenly matched and it will be down to fine margins on the day and anything is possible in a final so hopefully, we will get the win."