Ballinhassig's Jacqui Hurley takes over as Sunday Game host 

BALLINHASSIG native Jacqui Hurley is the new presenter of The Sunday Game highlights show, as RTÉ Sport today unveiled its GAA punditry line-up for 2023.

The Corkonian will replace Des Cahill in the chair, with Damian Lawlor hosting the new weekend offering, bringing all of the action and analysis from The Saturday Game to viewers at home on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

Joanne Cantwell will continue to present The Saturday Game Live and The Sunday Game Live.

Hurley said: "Working on The Sunday Game was a childhood dream of mine.

It's an absolute privilege to take on such an iconic role and follow in the footsteps of some incredible broadcasters.

"I look forward to the challenge and can’t wait to get started."

RTE Sport Pundits Jacqui Hurley, Fiona Coghlan, Dan Leavy and Jamie Heaslip. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Cork hurling legend Donal Óg Cusack remains part of the RTÉ team along with some new, fresh voices.

The RTÉ Sport's panel of experts now includes Galway's Joe Canning, whose Laochra Gael show in on TG4 this Thursday night, with Tyrone legend Peter Canavan, Dublin's four-time All-Star Paul Flynn, the recently retired Lee Keegan, the all-time leading scorer in the Allianz League, David Tubridy of Clare, as well as Tyrone's Enda McGinley and the return of Kerry's Tomás Ó'Sé.

The new pundits will be joining a line-up of ongoing panellists for RTÉ's unparalleled offerings of highlights, analysis, and debate for the duration of the GAA Championship season.

Returning to provide analysis will be Cusack, Liam Sheedy, Anthony Daly, Brendan Cummins, Ursula Jacob, Jackie Tyrell, Shane Dowling, John Mullane, Shane McGrath, Brian Carroll, Michael Duignan, Elaine Aylward, Colm Gooch Cooper, Sean Cavanagh, Cora Staunton, Eamonn Fitzmaurice, Noelle Healy, Ciaran Whelan, Eamon O'Hara, Conleith Gilligan and John Casey.

The new faces on RTÉ this year. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

RTÉ has expanded its media rights providing comprehensive GAA Championship coverage across RTÉ television, radio, and online services for the next five seasons, guaranteeing quality free-to-air coverage to audiences in Ireland across 12 months of the year from 2023 to 2027 inclusive.

UNMISSABLE

The Saturday Game presenter, Damian Lawlor said: "The new GAA fixture calendar has meant more inter-county games than ever within a condensed period. This has given RTÉ Sport an opportunity to introduce The Saturday Game. Along with our production team, I will do everything I can to ensure the programme develops into an unmissable, flagship show that delivers the best insight and analysis for our viewers."

Declan McBennett, RTÉ Group Head of Sport, said: "New presenters Jacqui, Damian and the new panellists are hugely experienced and perfectly placed to bring all of the excitement and analysis of the GAA Championship to our audience later this year."

On air since 1979, The Sunday Game is shown every Sunday night during Championship season on RTÉ2.