Rebel Óg awards: Cork's best young GAA players hailed as Douglas land top prize

It was a night of celebration at the Clayton Hotel, Silversprings as the annual Rebel Óg awards banquet was held on Friday night.

Underage players across hurling, football, camogie, ladies football and handball were all honoured for their achievements in 2022, with a presentation made to all the monthly winners to mark their success.

Ciarán and Amy Sheehan with Brid Stack and Carthach Keane at the banquet. Ciarán and Brid, along with Micheal Evans are the judges for the monthly and overall award. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

More than 330 people attended the banquet as they got the chance to put away hurleys and footballs to relax and enjoy the occasion.

Two special presentations are made on the night as well as a guest of honour to keep all present entertained.

Michael O'Mahony, chairman Rebel Óg with Kevins Cummins, Cummins Sports, award sponsors; Tracy Newman, general manager Clayton Hotel, Silversprings, main sponsors of the annual and monthly awards; Nicola Cullinane, deputy marketing manager The Echo, media partner; Katie Lehane, Red FM executive, media partner, and Eoghan Dinan, Deputy Editor of The Echo, at the awards banquet at the Clayton Hotel, Silversprings. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

MCs were Ger McCarthy from The Echo and Colm O’Sullivan from RedFM, both media partners, who opened the proceedings by calling on Tracy Newman, general manager of the Clayton Hotel, Silversprings, sponsors of the overall and monthly awards, to welcome all to the banquet.

The first person to be honoured was the Hall of Fame recipient, with Kevin Cummins of Cummins Sports, as the award sponsor.

Hall of Fame recipient, Denis Hurley, Sarsfields, with Cllr Deirdre O'Brien, Deputy County Mayor and Cllr Deirdre Forde, Lord Mayor of Cork and members of his family. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Like the overall winner, they don’t know until their name is announced who they are and the applause from around the room showed just how popular a choice Denis Hurley from Sarsfields was.

HEART

In his speech announcing the winner, Michael Evans, chairperson of the judging panel, said: “This award highlights the culture which lies at the very heart of our association. It gives us an opportunity to shine a light on the ethos of volunteerism that underpins every aspect of our activities.

“It is incredible that Denis began volunteering with his club in 1950 at the tender age of 17 when he acted as club secretary.

"On the playing front, he won two senior County hurling championship medals in 1951 and 1957.

“In the inter-county arena, our recipient was a Cork hurling selector with various Cork teams from 1966 to 1997. During his period as a selector Cork won four senior All-Ireland hurling titles, eight Munster championships and one National League title.”

Elaine Whelan, The Echo and Mariska Smit, Senior Meetings and Events co-ordinator, Clayton Hotel, Silversprings presenting the award for July to representatives of the Cork minor ladies football team. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The other award on the night went to the Douglas minor sides who were named overall winner for the year from the monthly recipients. They were picked for winning the Premier 1 minor double, an achievement last done 20 years ago and they were also the first club to do so since Rebel Óg was formed.

The night was rounded off with a Q&A with former Cork star Eoin Cadogan, who as well as recalling his playing days with the county, had some advice for the young players present around nutrition and other parts of training.

A great night was had, with all looking forward to next year’s event already.