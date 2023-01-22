Cork Basketball: Neptune retain John Coughlan trophy with dominant display

Neptune 78 Limerick Celtics 17

NEPTUNE’S class was always evident as they won the John Coughlan U15 Open Final with a comfortable win over Limerick Celtics before a large attendance at the Parochial Hall.

Under coach Paul Kelleher Neptune assembled a quality squad and he was naturally elated with this comfortable win.

“The lads put in serious work on the training court and you could see in the manner they played right through this tournament against quality sides from all over this country,” Kelleher said.

The former Neptune and UCC Demons Super League coach is now concentrating on coaching players at juvenile level and he’s enjoying every minute of it.

Kelleher added: “You always get a kick as a coach when you are teaching kids the basics of the game and then see them progress into quality players.”

INTENT

Kelleher was intent on having his players set up and full-court pressed the Shannonsiders right from tip-off.

Celtics looked rattled and with Denis Brusevics and Thomas Byrd nailing baskets for fun, Neptune soon commanded a 10-point lead.

Celtics were certainly on the ropes and despite a valiant opening quarter performance, they looked in trouble entering the second quarter when trailing 18-3.

The trend of the game didn’t change on the restart despite Max Tursici opening this period with two classy baskets for the Limerick side.

Neptune were relentless in defence and with Michael Tadhg Brosnan simply awesome, they increased their lead to 23 points in the 16th minute.

The gulf of class between the sides was huge and Neptune were home and hosed when they went in at the break commanding a 40-10 lead.

Celtics needed a miracle, and credit to their coach, Juan Carlos Aeeoprpi, and his squad they took the Neptune battering on the chin.

There was no let-up in the third quarter as Neptune continued to rotate and press as Celtics were forced into making simple errors.

Brosnan, the tournament’s MVP, nailed the opening three baskets and, entering the final quarter, Neptune surged into an uncatchable lead.

Coming down the stretch Neptune stayed focused and various rotations were used despite never letting their rearguard down as the young Celtics side were stunned into submission.

In the end the class of Neptune proved too much for the battling Celtics side who refused to throw the towel that concluded a memorable tournament for the Blackpool outfit.

NEPTUNE: S Noonan, K O’Rourke, S Walsh, W Carmody, D Brusevics, T Byrd, C Ede, S Kelleher, Michael Tadgh Brosnan, R Stapleton, O Enso, O Kyela.

LIMERICK CELTICS: A Moore, F Kilmas, I Muntean, M Tursici, R Gleeson, C Cronin, C Murphy, S Fitzgerald, M Alzaguddy, T Ede, L Moran, P Corcoran.

Referees: S Joyce, S Walsh.