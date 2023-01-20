Cork City continue to strengthen with addition of midfielder from Sweden

The Cork City squad for 2023 continues to take shape with their latest signing, Swedish midfielder Albin Winbo from Varbergs BoIS.

The 25-year-old spent a period last season on loan at Norwegian side Sandefjord and he helped the club avoid relegation by finishing 14th in the Eliteserien. This qualified them for the play-offs and ensured their top-flight status by beating Kongsvinger 5-2 on aggregate. Winbo was central to their 4-0 first-leg win as he scored the second goal of the night in the 42nd minute at the Sandefjord Arena.

Speaking to the club’s media team he said: “I am really pleased to be joining Cork City. I have been looking for a new challenge in my career, and I am really looking forward to playing in Ireland. I have heard a lot about the club and, when I spoke to the manager, I liked what he had to say. I know this is an exciting time for the club, and I know the club is ambitious to succeed, so I am looking forward to being a part of this.”

City boss Colin Healy added: “We are very pleased to get Albin on board. He comes in having played regularly in the top division in Sweden, as well as the Norwegian top flight last season.

He will add quality and experience to the side. He is a skillful player, but also well-able to deal with the physical side of the game, so we think he will be a good fit.

"We are looking forward to seeing him in action.”

STACKED

Winbo will join a stacked midfield that includes First Division winners Aaron Bolger, Barry Coffey, and Matthew Healy. This group is slowly getting assembled with an eye on the opening game of the season against Bohemians at Turner’s Cross on February 17.

Healy is preparing for this with a rigorous preseason schedule that opened up with a 2-0 win over UCC in Crosshaven. The Rebel Army will also meet Treaty United at Bishopstown and Castleview in the quarter-finals of the Munster Senior Cup.

The majority of the squad that won the 2022 First Division title is being retained with only a small few changes getting made by the management team. The biggest addition has been the signing of Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi on loan until the end of June. He is expected to slot into David Harrington’s place, with the academy graduate now at Fleetwood Town.

One player who will not be at the club this year is striker Mark O’Mahony as he recently signed for Brighton & Hove Albion. The 18-year year will now play in Premier League 2 for the Seagulls and he will join a large contingent of Irish players at the Amex.