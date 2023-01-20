Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 12:58

Munster v Toulouse: Team news as Peter O'Mahony captains the Reds in France

Joey Carbery might have been left out of the Six Nations squad by Ireland but he'll be Munster's out-half this weekend
Munster v Toulouse: Team news as Peter O'Mahony captains the Reds in France

Munster’s Joey Carbery tackles Matt Proctor of Northampton. He'll start at 10 in Toulouse. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Derek daly

THIS Sunday afternoon Champions Cup slot might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but in this instance, it could be to Munster’s advantage, as they will know exactly the lie of the land come kick-off at the Stade Ernest Wallon.

In terms of qualification for the last 16 of the competition, Graham Rowntree’s side will know whether Clermont got the unlikely win they need away to the Stormers, and Sale will also have to have won away at Ulster. 

A win for Ulster might nab the final qualification spot for them, assuming Clermont lose, so Ulster should be motivated enough for that one. Both those games are on Saturday.

Before Munster face Toulouse on Sunday the result of the Montpellier v London Irish game earlier that day will also be known. It is possible that Munster may need a win to qualify at this point, but the sequence of results required for this to transpire is incredibly unlikely. 

A betting man would be backing Munster to end up in seventh spot when all the dust has finally settled, which would probably mean an away trip to the likes of the Sharks or Saracens in the last 16.

MUNSTER: 

M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, J Crowley, S Daly; J Carbery, C Casey; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, T Beirne; P O’Mahony (c), J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Replacements: D Barron, J Wycherley, R Salanoa, J O’Sullivan, A Kendellen, C Murray, B Healy, M Fekitoa.

TOULOUSE: 

M Jaminet; J C Mallia, P L Barrasi, P Akhi, D Delibes; R Ntamack, A Dupont – captain; C Baille, J Marchand, D Aldegheri; R Arnold, E Meafou; A Jelonch, J Willis, A Roumat.

Replacements: G Cramont, R Neti, D Ainu’u, T Flament, J Brennan, F Cros, A Capuozzo, A Retiere.

Of course, a win for Munster would change this outlook, although a home last-16 tie also looks an incredibly unlikely prospect even with a victory. Ultimately Munster are more than likely going to have to be satisfied with an away knockout fixture, and there seems to be little they can do to influence that at this stage. 

Yes, a win ensures they qualify and removes the chance of freakish results knocking them out, but in reality, you could well argue that Munster’s URC away trip to Benetton next Saturday is actually more important to their season than this game.

That statement flies in the face of the notion that Europe is the be-all and end-all for Munster rugby and the league is a very distant second priority, but in terms of qualification for next year’s Heineken Champions Cup, as well as progression to the URC play-offs this year, the trip to Italy is a crucial fixture. 

Benetton are actually a point ahead of Munster right now in that table, so the Italian side are far from the fodder they may have been in previous years. 

Munster will require a strong side to beat them, and the feeling is that if they put all their eggs into the Toulouse basket this week, for a game that probably will not amount to much, then they may end up doing long-term damage to their prospects for both this season and next if they end up sending a weakened team to Italy and lose.

The problem, of course, with all the above is that Munster will have picked their team long before any matches are played this weekend, and they are not really in a position to assume that the results will go their way. 

Therefore, we can expect a side that is stronger than it probably needs to be this weekend.

More in this section

Tadgh Beirne attempts to block the clearance of Antoine Dupont 11/12/2022 The Longshot: Munster victory might not be necessary for progress
Jack Crowley 18/1/2023 Rugby: West Cork rising star Jack Crowley gets the nod over Joey Carbery
Republic of Ireland v North Macedonia - UEFA U17 Championship Qualifier Group 5 Cork City rising star Mark O'Mahony on trial with Brighton
cork rugby
Cork City v Bray Wanderers - SSE Airtricity League First Division

Cork City striker Mark O'Mahony signs for Premier League team

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more