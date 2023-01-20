The Longshot: Munster victory might not be necessary for progress

WHILE Chris Eubank Jr has never fully emerged from the long shadow cast by the incredibly entertaining career of his father, he has now amassed a decent 32-2 record with 23 of those victories inside the distance.
His only two defeats came to two good British fighters, Billy Joe Saunders and George Groves.
He was of course due to take on the son of his dad’s great rival Nigel Benn, Connor, last October, but that bout was cancelled when Benn failed a drug test.
And so he will now take on Liverpool’s Liam Smith (36-3-1) tomorrow evening instead at the AO Arena in Manchester.
Smith is also from a boxing family.
His three brothers, Paul, Stephen and Callum, have all been British champions and have all challenged for world titles.
While Liam, as well as his younger brother Callum (who has beaten Groves), have both previously been world champions. Liam lost his WBO light-middleweight crown to Canelo Alvarez in his first professional defeat in 2016.
Brighton boxer Eubank has not been in action since beating another Liam, Liam Williams (who Smith also beat twice) by unanimous decision while knocking him down four times on his way to victory last February.
There is some history between the pair but they have opposing memories of a previous sparring session.
Eubank was delighted with a large billboard in the host city to promote the fight: “It won’t be the first time Liverpool have come to Manchester and taken a beating.” The existence of a rematch clause means this could develop into a bit of a rivalry if bigger bouts cannot be secured by the winner, although Eubank is hoping a win will lead him to a mega-fight with Gennadiy Golovkin or even Alvarez and he surely knows defeat would probably shut him off from a path to a world title fight once and for all.
He has four-weight World Champ and boxing legend Roy Jones Jnr (who managed to step out of the shadow of his dad) in his corner.
Eubank is 4/9 and Smith 5/2. Unfortunately, the bout is behind the Sky box office curtain.
Expect a close and sapping contest. We’ll go for Eubank to stop it in round 10 at 25/1.
LAST week in our preview of the Australian Open tennis we failed to mention the then third and now second favourite, Jessica Pegula, who is 7/1 to win her first Grand Slam event, despite being 28 and never having got past the quarter stages of a major.
The curious thing about the American is that her family are involved in another high-stakes sports event this weekend, as her parents Terry and Kim Pegula are the owners of the Buffalo Bills (and the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League).
The Bills take on last year’s SuperBowl runners-up the Cinicinatti Bengals on Sunday, billed as a face-off between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow.
The Bills are generally considered the Mayo of the NFL, having lost four finals between 1991-94, including missing a kick in front of the posts in the first of those Super Bowls to clinch their only-ever title. Scott Norwood was the infamous kicker who toed that ball "wide and right".
They are money-on to win on Sunday and 7/2 second favourites to finally end their hoodoo in a few weeks.
Although vying to join Norwood in notoriety earlier this week was the Dallas Cowboys' Brett Maher, who missed four extra-point kicks after touchdowns in their game against Tampa Bay. they still won, knocking out Brady's side in the process, but place kickers will usually miss only one or two conversions a season, nevermind four consecutively in one game (Norwood's miss was a 47-yard field goal; the extra-point kicks are all from 33 yards). That he managed to kick a fifth means he might just be retained for the Cowboys (13/8) crunch clash with long-time rivals the San Francisco 49ers (1/2) this weekend.
LAST year’s Wimbledon runner-up and second seed Down Under, Ons Jabeur (22/1 to win) almost turned the atmosphere as blue as the surface in her post-match interview after her first-round win.
After a draining three-setter the Tunisian was asked about what her recovery would look like immediately after the game.
Jabeur said: “An ice bath and I’m gonna make my husband work tonight to have a lot of massage and a good recovery.” The crowd inside Rod Laver Arena found this a bit kinky before Jabeur explained her husband is also her fitness coach.
ALSO turning the air blue this week was a concealed mobile phone in the BBC studio for the Liverpool-Wolves game on Tuesday night.
Gary Lineker’s pre-match broadcast was accompanied by a loud ringtone that repeatedly filled viewers’ audio with carnal noises.
The culprit was later discovered to have been a “YouTube comedian” who taped the phone under one of the pundit’s seats, but not before one person suggested the coitus interruptions sounded like Gary Neville and Martin Tyler when Man United won a corner.
MUNSTER are gaining a bit of momentum and I don’t expect them to be steamrolled by the Frenchmen and 23/20 on them +14 points looks good value considering they will want to stay close to their hosts and Toulouse have no real need to win stretching away.
Eubank to win in the 10th round at 25/1 is also recommended.