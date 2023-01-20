National Cup preview: Glanmire bouncing into basketballer decider

IT will be all hands on deck for Glanmire intermediates when they clash with Liffey Celtics in the National Cup final at the National Basketball Arena tomorrow (10am).

It has been a great season for the Cork side; for their coach Nicky Bohane, and assistants John Glavine and Gareth Blount, winning this title has been the goal for this campaign.

For Bohane, getting involved with Glanmire was easy when his daughter Shona moved to the club, and having three or four friends in the club made it easy for the youngster to settle.

Bohane said: “I was asked by Timmy Murphy to get involved with the U20 team and I also helped with the U18 side last season.

“Before taking over the intermediate team at Glanmire, I had coached Ballincollig men’s Division 1 team, in the Cork league so after taking a break, I had the hunger back for coaching.”

Glanmire head coach Nicky Bohane and team manager Garreth Blount. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Defeating Cobh in the semi-final was an impressive display from Glanmire .

“Our main goal was to shut down Cobh’s international Amy Duggan, who is going to the States next season, and after watching them in the quarter-final against Meteors with assistant Gareth Blount, I knew we needed to stop her threat.

“I think it was all about slowing Amy down as she is a wonderful athlete, but overall my players did very well in our approach and how they played over four quarters.”

Bohane has a fit team and he will be hoping the defence played against Cobh will suffice in the final.

Glanmire's Roisin Quirke looking to shoot a basket despite the efforts of Cobh's Zara Smith. Picture: Denis Minihane.

“We like to press the ball as we vary them up, but look, it’s all about intensity as playing good defence is the foundation for winning any championship.”

Players like Maura Dillon finished with an impressive 21 points and was also on double figures in the rebound department.

Ruth Patterson had a wonderful game off the bench in the semi-final and with Shona Bohane playing some wonderful defence, it bodes well for Glanmire.

Double figures from Dillon, Roisin Quirke, and Patterson will be needed against the Leixlip-based side and having strength in depth is crucial according to Bohane.

I honestly think it will stand to us in the final as I used 11 players in the semi-final and they all made a good contribution.

"I am confident it will be much the same against Liffey Celtics.”

Glanmire player Laura Fitzpatrick and her daughter Elise celebrating the semi-final win. Picture: Denis Minihane.

One player that will be back for the final is the former Irish senior international Dearbhla Breen and that will give the Cork side a huge lift.

THREAT

Liffey will be led by Erin Bracken, a former member of their Super League squad, and with a number of U18 players they look formidable.

Bohane looked at Liffey’s semi-final win over Killester a couple of times in his bid to help find a way to stop their scoring threat.

“Erin will be their playmaker and they play a lot of zone, so hopefully we will restrict their outside threat and if our plan falls into place, there is no reason why we cannot win the title.”

Verdict: Liffey Celtics.