Cork players deliver for their teams in FA Cup replays

CORK'S Kevin Long helped Birmingham City avoid an FA Cup shock at the hands of Forest Green Rovers by scoring a 65th winner in a replay at the New Lawn.

The defender, who recently joined the Blues from Burnley, fired the ball through a chaotic penalty box from a corner and it went just beyond the reach of the Forest Green goalkeeper.

That goal has sent Birmingham through to the fourth round where they will face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Elsewhere in the FA Cup, Caoimhín Kelleher made sure Liverpool snapped a three game winless run by keeping a clean sheet during the Reds 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

The defending champions, who were without a victory since they beat Leicester City 2-1 on December 30th, took the lead through a stunning strike from Harvey Elliot in the 13th minute and they held out to book a meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion in the next phase of the competition.

Kelleher, who has not played since the Reds 3-2 defeat to Manchester City in the fourth round of the EFL Cup last December, made a number of saves to ensure Liverpool will be playing at the Amex Stadium.

The goalkeeper’s best individual moment was coming off his line to catch the ball after it dropped onto the penalty spot, where two Wolves players were standing.

His biggest contribution was passing the ball out to the Liverpool defence and midfield with this aiding Jurgen Klopp’s team in building attacks from inside their own half.

The FA Cup will return on the weekend of January 28th and a host of top talent from Cork will be on show.

One of the most interesting games of this round will see John Egan lead Sheffield United out to face non-league side Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground.

The Welsh club made history in the previous round by upsetting the odds and beating Coventry City away from home.

This fixture is expected to receive a lot of media attention as Wrexham are owned by Hollywood stars Robert McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

Alan Browne will be captaining Preston North End against a Tottenham Hotspur team desperate for a cup run.

The Premier League side haven’t won a trophy since 2008 and their board has backed manager Antonio Conte to deliver.

Spurs will also be under pressure to deliver after their recent north London derby defeat to arch-rivals Arsenal.

Derby County will host West Ham at Pride Park Stadium and their team will feature an inform Conor Hourihane, who has five goals in 23 league games this season.

Fleetwood Town will travel to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday and they will be without new signing David Harrington, who is still recovering from a shoulder operation.