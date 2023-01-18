Business League round-up: Hair raising display by Andy Sull’s sinks Arc Rovers

Andy Sull’s Hair 6 Arc Rovers 0

ANDY SULL’S HAIR’S blistering start to the New Year continued with another top-of-the-table win, this time over long-time leaders Arc Rovers at Mayfield Park last Sunday afternoon in the Sports Gear Direct First Division.

The hosts raced into a 3-0 lead inside the opening 15 minutes through Corey Ryan, Alan O’Regan and Nathan Keegan to leave their opponents with an uphill struggle to hang into their unbeaten record.

The second 45 confirmed the home team’s dominance with three further goals from the razor-sharp O’Regan who scored twice more and debutant Dave O’Neill to leave manager Jessie Ryan with a health selection problem ahead on next weekend’s Mooney Cup first round tie.

The win takes Andy Sull’s four points clear of the chasing pack of Longboats, Arc and SCS Crookstown United.

Ryan commented afterwards: “We’re delighted with the win when you consider Arc hadn’t lost a match in eleven outings.”

Trend Micro 3 Telus International 1

Trend Micro kept their promotion hopes alive by overcoming a dogged Telus eleven at a wet and windy Mayfield Park last Friday night.

In–form Vitor Granja was the difference between the teams on the night.

As well as scoring twice along with Guillerme Bettencourt, his overall movement around the pitch was an inspiration to his team.

Callan Dempsey reduced the deficit after Trend led 2-0 at half-time. Goalkeeper Jamie O’Sullivan also caught the eye for the winners.

Suro Cars 4 County Council 2

Suro Cars exacted sweet revenge for the 5-1 defeat they suffered at the hands of their opponents back in late November by turning the tables with an impressive 4-2 win at Mayfield Community School.

First-half goals from Jason Quirke, Ian Manning (pen) and Cian Higgins put the hosts firmly in control despite former Cork Eagles’ utility player Rob Susek pulling one back for the visitors before the break.

After Colm Daly netted a fourth for the former Dell EMC outfit, Council were left to chase the game in vain.

Host’s keeper Mark Ryan, on his debut, kept the visitors at bay with a string of fine saves and was only beaten at the end by a well-worked free-kick from top scorer Brian Byrd.

Ryan, JP Seres and Aaron O’Connor were best for the winners; Clive Donovan and Mike Jennings to the fore for the away side.

Jason O’Neill Electrical 2 Longboats 2

Title contenders Longboats were held to a 2-2 draw for the second time in a week after going two up through Louis Kendellen and Tom Harrington only to be pegged back by goals from Chrissy Bell in the 70th minute and a Paudie Cotter penalty with five minutes remaining.

HBC Redemption Rovers 1 SCS Crookstown United 4

In a fiery encounter, Crookstown emerged victorious after going behind to an early Corey Ring opener.

Martin O’Sullivan equalised in the 27th minute before the division’s top marksman James Kelleher fired the visitors in front in the 52nd minute. Indiscipline cost Rovers dearly with the dismissal of two players leaving the door open for Jason Crowley and David O’Halloran, with a peach of a free-kick, to stretch the visitors' lead by the 80th minute.

Crookstown welcomed back Liam O’Brien as a substitute following the broken ankle he sustained last April.

Area Carpet & Flooring Carrigaline Town 2 The Glue Pot Passage 1

Area CF came out on top by the odd goal in three at Crosshaven despite going one down in the first half to a lead goal from Elisha Idunorba for Passage.

Goals from Adam O’Connor and Dean Farrissey guaranteed the points for the hosts at the end of the ninety.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division:

Doolan’s Cow 3 Satellite Taxis 0

Champions Doolan’s Cow took a giant step towards retaining their crown by toppling the only other undefeated team in the division, Satellite Taxis, three-nil at Mayfield Community School.

After Jamie Murphy broke the deadlock in the 16th minute, James Cotter doubled the advantage in the 72nd minute.

Murphy completed the scoring with his second two minutes from time.

OBS 1 Fisherman’s Rest Valley Rangers 6

Valley Rangers climbed three places to move clear of the relegation zone following another eye-catching win on the road, this time over relegation-threatened OBS at Crosshaven last Saturday afternoon.

The visitors were good value for their half-time lead courtesy of goals from John Noonan (2), Alan Carrand Dan Mangan.

Their dominance in the centre proved the springboard for Jack Laczak and Kelvin Gleeson to go on and add further second-half goals.

Marlboro Trust 2 Martin Harvey Solicitors 9

MHS put Marlboro to the sword at Mayfield Community School to jump three places in the table to fourth.

John Paul Morrissey registered a hat-trick with Aaron Dineen (2), Johnny Delaney, Kevin O’Regan and Dave O’Leary also among the goals.

Sergio Revuelta and Jamie Navajas netted for Trust.

While Chris O’Sullivan had a hand in setting four of the winner’s total, Morrissey and Delaney impressed throughout.