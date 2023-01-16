City Hall set for gala boxing and cultural night in honour of Tomas MacCurtain

A big night of culture and sport to officially commemorate the centenary of the death of Tomas MacCurtain will take place at Cork’s City Hall on Tuesday 23th March next.

This spectacular and unique event is promoted by the Glen Boxing Club, in association with Cork City Council, the occasion will be streamed live to facilitate the public and Corkonians all over the world.

The three and half hour programme is devised to capture the imagination of the Cork public, while commemorating a Blackpool man, who was murdered by Crown Forces on his 36th birthday on 20th March 1920.

Tomas Mac Curtain was then Lord Mayor of Cork, he was also a business man, a politician, a poet, a community activist, a scholar and a sportsman.

He was a Committee Member with St Nicks Gaelic Football Club. However, the family man and father of five children was profoundly proud of being a founder member and President of the Glen Boxing Club, who were established in 1916.

The organizers of the tribute night to Mac Curtain are confident they will produce an all embracing show which will reflect on and embrace all aspects of Mac Curtain’s life and times.

Steve Collins with Tom Kelleher, Glen Boxing Club and Gary Spike O'Sullivan.

A full house is anticipated and proceedings will commence at 7pm sharp.

The show will incorporate a concert for the first hour and a half, followed by the interval the second half will be a top class Boxing Tournament, featuring some of Ireland’s Greatest Boxers including World, European and Olympic Champions.

The MC for the evening will be John Mc Hale the well know sports editor with The Echo.

Tickets for the event are expected to be in great demand.

A magnificent complimentary souvenir programme will be published to mark the prestigious occasion.

The official Patron of the event will be the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deidre Forde.

Amongst the guests invited will be the President Michael D. Higgins, originally for the Cork City Council event to commemorate MacCurtain in March 2020, the President accepted an invitation to attend however that was subsequently cancelled as a consequence of the Covid pandemic.

In the organization of the forthcoming event Cork City Council are working closely with the Glen B.C. Director of Corporate and international Affairs with the Council Paul Moynihan and members of his staff have already had a series of meetings with the Club and are in regular liaison on all matters pertaining to the event.

The concept of sport and entertainment is a novel one.

However, the primary purpose of this theme is to celebrate the life and legacy of one of Cork Greatest Son’s, Tomas MacCurtain was a man of the people, a family man, a man of foresight who had a vision for his City and his Country.

Through this event, the Glen Boxing Club want the people of Cork to share in the spirit of MacCurtain, and to admire acknowledge respect and reflect on his contribution to his City and his Country.

Dignitaries and guests will be welcomed formally by Officers of the Glen Boxing Club.

The Lord Mayor will be led into the Hall by well know Cork Piper Norman O’Rourke. The Lord Mayor Cllr Deidre Forde will then address the attendance and the concert will commence.

Performing on the night will be, the pride of the Northside the Butter Exchange Band, Baritone Finbarr Lane and his Quartet, historian Gabriel Doherty from UCC will reflect on Mac Curtain’s life and the struggle for independence.

Glen BC Tomás McCurtain Commemoration - Lord Mayor Cllr John Sheehan and Fionnuala McCurtain unveil the framed photo commemorating Tomás McCurtains role as the first President of the Glen Boxing Club, Irelands oldest club. Picture: Doug Minihane

Violinist from the Cork School of Music, the Glen Hurling Club male voice Choir and a very well know entertainer who will grace the occasion on the night.

All of Cork’s surviving Lord Mayors who followed as Cork’s first citizens in the footsteps of MacCurtain will be presented with a specially commissioned framed Certificate to acknowledge their contribution to the City.

A Special Cup perpetuating the memory of Tomas, as the Glen Boxing Club’s first President will be presented to the Club, by the great grandson of the Patriot who significantly and historically enjoys the honour of being named Tomas MacCurtain after his illustrious great grandfather.

The first half of the programme will then close.

Following the address of Fionnuala MacCurtain, his granddaughter, who so beautifully captured the life of Tomas Mac Curtain in her book ‘Remember… it’s for Ireland’.

The focus will then turn to the sport of boxing.

Here a top class bill of amateur boxing promises to provide a great night of very competitive boxing. Each boxer on the night will be presented with a very special Medal which has been designed to mark the significance of the occasion.

This weekend Zair Antia who is the most successful coach in the history of Irish Boxing is coming to Cork where he will be honoured at a Cork Boxing Breakfast.

This man is the Director of the high performance unit in Dublin, and has produced and coached Ireland’s most successful World, European and Olympic Champions in male and female boxing over the last twenty years.

Zair is the man who Cork Boxing will honour on Saturday, and he is the man who will assist in bringing the Country’s Greatest Boxers to the City Hall for the Tomas MacCurtain commemoration night on Thursday 23th March next.