Mon, 16 Jan, 2023 - 12:49

Two Championship clubs make a bid for Cork’s Chiedozie Ogbene 

Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene reacts after a decision goes his way during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

Dylan O’ Connell

CORK'S Chiedozie Ogbene is at the centre of a transfer battle between Millwall and Swansea City as the two Championship clubs have made bids for the Republic of Ireland international.

Wales Online report that Rotherham United are now holding firm for the best possible price for the striker.

An unnamed Belgian club was also said to be interested in Ogbene, and they were told that the cost of the 25-year-old is £2m.

The winger has just six months left on his contract at New York Stadium and after that he will be a free agent.

His contract was supposed to expire last summer but Rotherham triggered a one year extension option. This was agreed after the club finished off a historical season by winning the EFL Trophy and promotion back to the Championship.

Ogbene has thrived in the second tier of English football as he has scored seven goals in 24 appearances so far this season.

This has pushed Rotherham up to 19th in the Championship and they currently sit four points above the relegation places, with avoiding the drop their main aim.

Swansea are at the other end of the table and they are three points outside the play-offs spots.

The winger has been a long-time admirer of the Welsh club, and he made his thoughts known about a potential move when speaking to the Irish Examiner in May 2022.

“My future is unknown but right now I am a Rotherham United player,” he said.

“I am quite happy at Rotherham but they know I am quite ambitious and aware of me wanting to reach the next level.

“They have said that if someone gives me the opportunity to operate at the level I want to, they won't stand in the way.

“Every player wants to be at a stable and established club - especially a big one like Swansea City.

“At this stage of my career, it’s really important to be playing games and at the highest level I can get to.” The winger, who once played for Cork City, has slowly been establishing himself as a top prospect since he moved to Rotherham from Brentford in 2019.

Ogbene’s form at club level earned him a call up to the Republic of Ireland senior team in 2021 and he immediately became a favourite under manager Stephen Kenny.

He has three goals in thirteen games for the national team, with the pick of the bunch coming against Belgium at the Aviva Stadium.

The Red Devils were ranked number one in the FIFA World Rankings when they came to Dublin and Ogbene scored and got an assist in a 2-2 draw.

That knocked Belgium off the top spot in the world rankings and it crowned Brazil as the best team on the planet.

