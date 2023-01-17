Kinsale pip Carrigaline in seven goal CSL U14 thriller

Carrigaline Hibs 3

Kinsale 4

KINSALE registered their second win of the season in the CSL U14 Division 1 league when they defeated Carrigaline 4-3 in a seven goal thriller, scoring a last minute goal to seal the points.

Kinsale pressed from the start, forcing Carrigaline keeper Ollie McGovern into saving from Adam Barr and seeing efforts from Barr go wide of the post as the visitors were dominant in the early stages.

Carrigaline were unlucky not to have gone ahead in the 22nd minute when a corner kick came into the area, only for the Kinsale defence to block a number of attempts on goal in the penalty area.

Carrigaline at this stage were finding ways in getting behind the Kinsale defence but couldn’t get a decent shot in at goal.

The breakthrough came in the 29th minute when Kinsale’s Dan Foley’s free kick came off the keeper, off a Kinsale player, off the crossbar before falling to Leon Griffin who made no mistake from close range.

Carrigaline Hibs keeper Ollie McGovern clashes with Kinsale's Adam Barr during the CSL U14 Div 1 match at Ballea Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

A few moments later the ball bounced around in the Kinsale penalty area, eventually being cleared off the line as Carrigaline looked for a quick equalising score.

Kinsale added a second in the first minute of injury time when Ollie Ahern ran down the wing and was duly sent into the roof of the net by Sean O’Driscoll from 15 yards as Kinsale were well in control.

However, within a minute Carrigaline pulled one back when Patrick O’Donoghue was fouled in the area which was converted by Cathal Brickley as the half drew to a close.

Within six minutes of the restart Kinsale made it 3-1 when a long kick out was met by Ollie Ahern who crossed the ball from the far side to O’Driscoll who found the net from 12 yards as the visitors restored their two goal advantage.

Moments later the feat was almost repeated but Carrigaline keeper Ollie McGovern was well up to the mark and tipped the ball over the crossbar for a corner which was headed over by Jamie Edwards.

Two goals in the space of 90 seconds brought Carrigaline back into the game – the first being a penalty which was converted by Noah Bulman and the second from Cameron Roberts who managed to bundle the ball over the line from close range as Carrigaline were back on level terms.

Kinsale looked to regain the lead in the remaining few minutes, but the Carrigaline defence were holding firm occasionally counter attacking themselves but either sent the ball wide or covered by the Kinsale keeper.

Carrigaline Hibs Barry Hegarty about to clear the ball away from Kinsale's Adam Barr during the CSL U14 Div 1 match at Ballea Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

With less than two minutes remaining a Kinsale corner kick was not cleared by the Carrigaline back line and for a few seconds the ball remained in the six yard box eventually finding its way to Barr who stabbed the ball into the back of the Carrigaline net from 12 yards in what proved to be the winner.

Carrigaline Hibs: Ollie McGovern, Ryan Barrett, Cathal Brickley, Shane O’Flynn, Mattie Hurley, Barry Hegarty, Patrick O’Donoghue, Noah Bulman, Ethan Prince, Adam Davis, Naoise O’Connell, Ben Dorgan, Cian Godwin, Liam Roberts, Eoin Lynch, Cameron Roberts

Kinsale: Stephen Linehan, Cian O’Driscoll, Oran Sheehy, Leon Griffin, Jake Howey, Senan O’Connell, Dan Foley, Adam Barr, Sean O’Driscoll, Ollie Ahern, Amir Al Masri, Matt O’Reilly, Jamie Edwards, Joseph O’Riordan, Luke Bollard, Charlie Daly

Referee: Robert Brosnan.