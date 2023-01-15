Saturday was a great day for Cork trainers and jockeys

CORK jockeys and trainers were very much to the forefront at Saturday's high quality National Hunt card at Fairyhouse where the featured €80K Dan and Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase was the traditional mid January highlight.

In the lead up to the meeting the rhetoric was dominated by the return to the saddle of Youghal jockey Davy Russell who'd retired on a winner (Liberty Dance) before Christmas at Thurles overshadowing even Lionel Messi on that incredible Sunday afternoon.

Last weekend's injury to Jack Kennedy at Naas saw Davy Russell propelled back into the saddle after consultation with Gordon Elliot given the major festival meetings upcoming at Leopardstown (DRF) and the Cheltenham Festival in March.

His invaluable experience is an almost mandatory prerequisite at this high octane level particularly at Grade One level.

Flame Bearer ridden by Paul Townend on his way to winning The Irish Stallion Farms European Breeders Fund Beginners Steeplechase

Davy's first ride back on recent course winner Jazzy Matty proved to be underwhelming as the pair faded into fifth behind the very impressive winner Blood Destiny partnered by East Cork pilot Paul Townend who made all to follow up his impressive debut victory in Cork and saw his odds trimmed to 9/2 for the Triumph Hurdle.

Blood Destiny carries the colours of the Roaringwater Syndicate involving the family of the late Cork owner Archie O'Leary who owned the great Florida Pearl.

Paul Townend went onto complete a double again making all on Flame Bearer who survived a bad mistake at the last to record a facile 38 lengths success and redeem his big reputation after a blip at Naas when he dissapointed in 3rd when strongly supported.

The application of a tongue tie the drop in trip and the omission of the hood he wore in Naas resulted in a much improved performance.

He adds to the already ultra potent Willie Mullins novice chasing department and races like The Arkle, The Turner's or The Ryanair at Fairyhouse at Easter all figure as options.

On a day when Cork success ran concurrently through the card we saw Lombardstown father and daughter Eugene and Maxine O'Sullivan combine with Corbett's Cross.

Corbett's Cross had lowered the much vaunted Seabank Bistro at Limerick over Christmas in a Maiden hurdle. Clearly relishing the soft underfoot conditions he ran out a cosy winner of the Philip O'Connor Memorial Handicap Hurdle and looks a really progressive type.

Denis O'Regan kept the Cork theme ticking over by landing the featured race on the aptly named Rebel Gold who again displayed his bold accurate jumping prowess which proved key as he made most of the running under Youghal native O'Regan to win readily from the gallant grey Dunvegan who loves it around Fairyhouse.

The winner is trained by Patrick Foley son of the late Tom Foley who will forever be associated with the legendary Danoli.

Eugene O'Sullivan (trainer)

Rebel Gold had poignantly given Tom Foley his last winner at his local track Gowran Park. Denis O'Regan one of the great hold up pilots recorded his 12th winner of the season but on this occasion showed he's equally adept setting fractions from the front.

The final act from a Cork perspective came in the penultimate race when Doneraile native Darragh O'Keeffe made most of the running on MUST BE OBEYED on an afternoon when riding from the front proved profitable.