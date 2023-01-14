Cork GAA: Hurlers and footballers reveal teams for Sunday's games

THE Cork teams for Sunday's pre-season games have been announced.

The hurlers host Limerick in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League at 2pm. After beating Kerry already, a win at Páirc Uí Rinn sends them through to the final of the competition.

The footballers will be into the McGrath Cup final on Wednesday night against Limerick or Tipp if they get a victory against Clare in Kilmurry Ilbrickane, at 1.30pm.

Pat Ryan has opted for an experimental line-up but John Cleary's football 15 is more settled, including a full-forward line with Steven Sherlock and captain Brian Hurley.

CORK v Limerick:

Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig);

Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), Rob Downey (Glen Rovers), Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra, c);

Cathal Cormack (Blackrock), Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum);

Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk);

Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), Conor Lehane (Midleton), Luke Meade (Newcestown);

Cormac Beausang (Midleton), Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), Shane Barrett (Blarney).

Subs: Ger Collins (Ballinhassig), Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers), Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), Sam Quirke (Midleton), Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), Colin Walsh (Kanturk), Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills).

CORK v Clare:

Chris Kelly (Éire Óg);

Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk);

Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Matty Taylor (Mallow);

Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s);

Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh);

Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven, c), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)

Brian Hurley of Cork tussles with Jason Foley of Kerry. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Subs: Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers), Paul Ring (Aghabullogue), Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Shane Merritt (Mallow), Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), Paul Walsh (Kanturk), Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers).