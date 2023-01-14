Sat, 14 Jan, 2023 - 13:10

Cork GAA: Hurlers and footballers reveal teams for Sunday's games

Pat Ryan's side host Limerick while John Cleary's footballers are on the road in Clare
Cork GAA: Hurlers and footballers reveal teams for Sunday's games

Cork's Luke Meade gets his pass away under pressure from UCC's Conor Cahalane, during their Canon O'Brien Cup clash at the Mardyke. Both start for Cork on Sunday. Picture: David Keane. 

Eamonn Murphy

THE Cork teams for Sunday's pre-season games have been announced.

The hurlers host Limerick in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League at 2pm. After beating Kerry already, a win at Páirc Uí Rinn sends them through to the final of the competition.

The footballers will be into the McGrath Cup final on Wednesday night against Limerick or Tipp if they get a victory against Clare in Kilmurry Ilbrickane, at 1.30pm. 

Pat Ryan has opted for an experimental line-up but John Cleary's football 15 is more settled, including a full-forward line with Steven Sherlock and captain Brian Hurley.

CORK v Limerick:

Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig); 

Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), Rob Downey (Glen Rovers), Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra, c);

Cathal Cormack (Blackrock), Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum); 

Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk); 

Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), Conor Lehane (Midleton), Luke Meade (Newcestown); 

Cormac Beausang (Midleton), Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), Shane Barrett (Blarney). 

Subs: Ger Collins (Ballinhassig), Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers), Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), Sam Quirke (Midleton), Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), Colin Walsh (Kanturk), Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills).

CORK v Clare:

Chris Kelly (Éire Óg); 

Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk); 

Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Matty Taylor (Mallow); 

Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s); 

Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh); 

Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven, c), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) 

Brian Hurley of Cork tussles with Jason Foley of Kerry. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Brian Hurley of Cork tussles with Jason Foley of Kerry. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Subs: Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers), Paul Ring (Aghabullogue), Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Shane Merritt (Mallow), Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), Paul Walsh (Kanturk), Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers).

More in this section

Novak Djokovic File Photo The Longshot: Women a better bet down under as Novak plots 10th win
Midleton CBS strike late to snatch Dr Harty Cup glory and a semi-final place Midleton CBS strike late to snatch Dr Harty Cup glory and a semi-final place
Cork GAA: Rebel Óg to run U18 leagues in 2023 but primary championship grades remain U15 and U17 Cork GAA: Rebel Óg to run U18 leagues in 2023 but primary championship grades remain U15 and U17
cork gaa
<p>Tobi Oluwayemi signs for Cork City on loan from Celtic. Pic: Cork City FC </p>

Cork City sign new goalkeeper on loan from Celtic

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more