Cork City sign new goalkeeper on loan from Celtic

CORK City have announced the loan signing of Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi, who will play for the club until the end of June.

The 19-year-old originally joined the Scottish giants in February 2019 from Tottenham Hotspur’s Academy and he is an underage star with England.

The goalkeeper recently represented Celtic in the UEFA Youth League; where he played against Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, and RB Leipzig. He will be looking for first-team action as he is expected to travel with England to the U20 FIFA World Cup in Indonesia this May.

Oluwayemi told the club’s media team: “I’m really happy to be joining Cork City.

"I think this is a fantastic opportunity for me to do this. When I first heard that Cork City were interested, it was a move that I thought could be very good for me. I know Barry Coffey well from his time at Celtic, and he had a lot of good things to say about the club, about where the club want to go and the supporters. I am looking forward to getting over to Cork and meeting everyone.”

City boss Colin Healy added: “We have been working on this for a while and we are delighted to get Tobi in.

We have a very good relationship with Celtic, and we appreciate their help in getting this deal done.

Tobi is a very talented lad, and we are looking forward to working with him over the coming months. He will strengthen our squad and I am looking forward to seeing him in training next week.”

KEY

Attacking midfielder Barry Coffey came to Turner's Cross from Celtic and proved to be a key part of the club's First Division winning campaign.

The last player before Coffey to sign for City on loan from Celtic was Eoghan O’Connell in 2016, and he helped the club win their first piece of silverware under John Caulfield.

The defender made seven appearances for the Rebel Army and he played in the 2-0 win over Dundalk in the President’s Cup.

Oluwayemi joins a different incarnation of the club as they are returning to the top tier of Irish football after two years in the First Division.

The goalkeeper will compete alongside Jimmy Corcoran for the number one spot, with the 20-year-old now entering his second season at Turner’s Cross.

Corcoran was David Harrington’s understudy last season and he predominantly played in cup competitions.

Corcoran did slot in for a top-of-the-table clash with Galway United when Harrington came off injured and the goalkeeper kept a clean sheet.

Oluwayemi won’t be the only player on loan from Celtic in the League of Ireland this coming season. He will be joined by striker Johnny Kenny, who recently signed for Shamrock Rovers after moving to Scotland last January.

Corcoran finished the year with four league appearances and a First Division winners medal.