Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 17:50

Cork City sign new goalkeeper on loan from Celtic

Young gun will compete with Jimmy Corcoran for the number one spot after David Harrington's departure
Cork City sign new goalkeeper on loan from Celtic

Tobi Oluwayemi signs for Cork City on loan from Celtic. Pic: Cork City FC

Dylan O’ Connell

CORK City have announced the loan signing of Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi, who will play for the club until the end of June.

The 19-year-old originally joined the Scottish giants in February 2019 from Tottenham Hotspur’s Academy and he is an underage star with England.

The goalkeeper recently represented Celtic in the UEFA Youth League; where he played against Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, and RB Leipzig. He will be looking for first-team action as he is expected to travel with England to the U20 FIFA World Cup in Indonesia this May.

Oluwayemi told the club’s media team: “I’m really happy to be joining Cork City. 

"I think this is a fantastic opportunity for me to do this. When I first heard that Cork City were interested, it was a move that I thought could be very good for me. I know Barry Coffey well from his time at Celtic, and he had a lot of good things to say about the club, about where the club want to go and the supporters. I am looking forward to getting over to Cork and meeting everyone.” 

City boss Colin Healy added: “We have been working on this for a while and we are delighted to get Tobi in.

We have a very good relationship with Celtic, and we appreciate their help in getting this deal done. 

Tobi is a very talented lad, and we are looking forward to working with him over the coming months. He will strengthen our squad and I am looking forward to seeing him in training next week.” 

KEY

Attacking midfielder Barry Coffey came to Turner's Cross from Celtic and proved to be a key part of the club's First Division winning campaign.

The last player before Coffey to sign for City on loan from Celtic was Eoghan O’Connell in 2016, and he helped the club win their first piece of silverware under John Caulfield.

The defender made seven appearances for the Rebel Army and he played in the 2-0 win over Dundalk in the President’s Cup.

Oluwayemi joins a different incarnation of the club as they are returning to the top tier of Irish football after two years in the First Division.

The goalkeeper will compete alongside Jimmy Corcoran for the number one spot, with the 20-year-old now entering his second season at Turner’s Cross.

Corcoran was David Harrington’s understudy last season and he predominantly played in cup competitions.

Corcoran did slot in for a top-of-the-table clash with Galway United when Harrington came off injured and the goalkeeper kept a clean sheet.

Oluwayemi won’t be the only player on loan from Celtic in the League of Ireland this coming season. He will be joined by striker Johnny Kenny, who recently signed for Shamrock Rovers after moving to Scotland last January.

Corcoran finished the year with four league appearances and a First Division winners medal.

Read More

Rising Cork soccer star Éabha O’Mahony is thriving in Texas

More in this section

Midleton CBS strike late to snatch Dr Harty Cup glory and a semi-final place Midleton CBS strike late to snatch Dr Harty Cup glory and a semi-final place
Cork GAA: Rebel Óg to run U18 leagues in 2023 but primary championship grades remain U15 and U17 Cork GAA: Rebel Óg to run U18 leagues in 2023 but primary championship grades remain U15 and U17
Harty Cup heroes: St Colman's and Thurles showcased the best of schools hurling Harty Cup heroes: St Colman's and Thurles showcased the best of schools hurling
cork soccer
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">Novak Djokovic said his deportation from Australia last year will stick with him for the rest of his life but he is happy to be back in the country and hoping for a good reception from the public. </p>

The Longshot: Women a better bet down under as Novak plots 10th win

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more