Tyreik Wright leaves Aston Villa to join Plymouth Argyle 

CORK footballer Tyreik Wright has joined Plymouth Argyle on a permanent deal from Premier League side Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old had been on loan at Bradford City but he was recalled earlier this week so that he could complete a move to the League One club for an undisclosed fee.

The winger played 17 times for Bradford this season and he scored four times, a tally which has pushed them up to fifth in League Two.

Wright’s transfer to Plymouth ends his association with Aston Villa, a relationship that began in 2018 when he transferred from Lakewood Athletic in the Cork Schoolboy League.

The winger has spent the majority of the last four years playing on loan at lower league clubs like Walsall, Salford City, and Colchester United.

His best work came for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s as he helped them reach their first ever European Championships play-off in 2022.

Wright is now fully focused on life in the south coast of England and helping the Pilgrims push for promotion to the Championship.

“I’m absolutely buzzing with the move,” he told Argyle TV. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the lads, to play in front of the fans, and show them what I’ve got.

“[At Villa], I was playing with great players, training with the first team. It’s Premier League standard, and it makes you a better player. They gave me a platform to go on in my career.

“My first few loans didn’t go the way I wanted them to, but that is all part of developing and learning. My most recent loan, at Bradford, has been my best one, and I was ready to take the next step in my career.

“I absolutely loved it at Bradford. They welcomed with open arms straight away. I got to know the lads and got to play in front of 17,000 fans every week. I loved my time there, but when Argyle came knocking on the door, I couldn’t turn it down. It’s a step to the next level, and I’m looking forward to it.

“The position in the table [helps]. It’s a great club with great history. I want to take the next step in my career. I want to play at the highest level possible. It was a no-brainer really.” The green jersey of Plymouth has reminded Wright of lining out of his country’s national team.

“I’ve loved putting on the green jersey,” he explained. “Representing your country is a massive privilege and honour. Hopefully the next step is senior level.

I think I am an exciting player. I like to get the fans off their seats. I love one-v-ones, taking my man on and I’m quite quick as well.”