Cork's Alan Browne scores in Preston’s home win

CORK'S Alan Browne grabbed his first goal of the season for Preston North End at the weekend and he is now hoping that there are many more to come in the next few months.

The former Ringmahon Rangers midfielder completed the scoring in the 85th minute of Preston’s 3-1 victory over Huddersfield Town on Saturday in their Emirates FA Cup third-round clash at Deepdale.

That was officially Browne’s first goal of the season in all competitions although he still feels he had one taken away from him against Millwall a couple of months ago.

“After they gave my goal to Hughesy [Andrew Hughes], I don’t know how, but without that, it’s been a long wait for it at club level,” Browne told iFollow PNE.

“That’s something that I’ve had to my game over the years and I’ve lost that in recent times so to get back on the scoresheet today was good and it gave me a boost. Hopefully I can have plenty more in the new year.”

Preston North End set up a meeting with Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a comeback win over the Terriers thanks to an own goal, a Bambo Diaby thunderbolt, and a late Browne finish.

It’s the first time Ryan Lowe’s men have won at home since the beginning of November and Browne now hopes his side can improve their fortunes at Deepdale for the rest of the season.

“Especially at home, we wanted to get a win because our record isn’t great,” added the club captain.

“But you can see we really went for it with the team the gaffer put out and in the second half especially we wanted to get that win for ourselves and for the fans who come out in their numbers every week.

“We’ve let them down in recent weeks, but hopefully they’ll keep sticking with us and we can turn our home form around because if we can just improve that even in the slightest then it can take us right up the table.

“It’s a great strike (Bambo Diaby’s). He got one of them in training yesterday so we were buzzing that he replicated it again today.

“It’s been a long, long wait for him to get that goal and you can see how much it meant to him and the whole squad’s really buzzing for him.

“He’s worked his socks off to this point and he’s come in for a bit of criticism in the past but he deserves to be in the team, to keep his place and that goal just probably tops it off for him.

“I think he just needs to continue what he’s doing now and kick on from here.”