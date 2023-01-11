Coachford secure top spot with clear victory

Coachford 4

City Wanderers 0

COACHFORD secured top spot in the Premier League after Mark Murphy’s brace helped them to a 4-0 victory over City Wanderers in their league clash at the Glebe over the weekend.

It was certainly an emphatic win as the new league leaders were in control for the majority of this encounter.

Due to the long break before Christmas, the expectation was that the game might take its time to build energy, but both sides were lively in their approach and it was Coachford’s Cialan O’Sullivan who went slightly off balance before firing wide near goal.

The hosts pressed after that and from Bradley’s cross, Phillip Brennan had to be sharp to collect as Evan O’Sullivan threatened with intent.

Coachford’s early pressure did pay off on six minutes when Matthew Bradley’s free-kick delivery reached Mark Murphy who slammed low into the corner and hand the hosts the advantage.

Then, Eric Marah had to be sharp with an interception to prevent Evan O’Sullivan’s pass reaching Cialan O’Sullivan.

Coachford were enjoying good possession now and after Cialan O’Sullivan fired straight at Brennan, the Wanderers keeper had hardly time to dust himself down when he was forced to parry from Aaron O’Sullivan’s effort.

The loose ball broke for Cialan O’Sullivan, but once again, the Wanderers keeper got in the way to make yet another block.

Wanderers nearly paid the price for dallying too much at the back and with Brennan out of position, Evan O’Sullivan tried an audacious effort from distance that failed to find the unprotected target.

Coachford's Darragh Lynch and City Wanderers' Shaz Tihan clash for possession at the Glebe. Picture: Barry Peelo.

Wanderers did manage to break from defence and could have made it count when a terrific ball from Aaron Hennessy played in Mark Reardon, but a superb tackle from Keith Linzell saved the day.

Minutes later, Coachford doubled their advantage when after Cialan O’Sullivan’s effort came back from the feet of Phillip Brennan, Evan O’Sullivan was on hand to steer the rebound home on 40 minutes.

Minutes before the break, Evan O’Sullivan fed Ryan Leahy in a good position, but the midfielder’s effort arrowed narrowly wide.

With just minutes into the second period, a chance fell for Coachford to extend their lead, but from Matthew Bradley’s cross, Mark Murphy headed wide.

Then, from a clearance, Mark Murphy snatched onto a loose ball, but drilled over with a decent effort.

Coachford continued on the front foot and after Mark Murphy could not force the ball home at the near post, a lovely move commenced when Evan O’Sullivan found Aaron O’Sullivan on the inside. O’Sullivan helped on for Cialan O’Sullivan who picked out Ryan Leahy to rifle an effort narrowly over.

Wanderers threatened after that with Mark Reardon surging forward, but just as he was about to pull the trigger, Matthew Bradley reacted sharply when his timely tackle closed the door on any further danger.

A great chance fell for the hosts again, but from Matthew Bradley’s free, Mark Murphy headed over. And after Aaron Hennessy’s effort from distance was easily dealt with by Murray, Eric Marah’s timely intervention on Ryan Leahy, proved decisive.

Mike O’Regan was not long on the pitch before he forced Brennan to a low save, but at the other end, a great chance fell for Wanderers’ Tihan, but after finding space near the edge of the box, he failed to beat Murray.

Soon afterwards, Mark Murphy slammed home following a free kick.

Then, a mazy run from Cialan O’Sullivan saw him slam the butt of the upright before Jack Murphy was on hand to fire the rebound deep into the Wanderers net – 4-0 to Coachford in the end.

COACHFORD: Stephen Murray, Darragh Lynch, Matthew Bradley, Aidan Buckley, Keith Linzell, Mark O’Connell, Evan O’Sullivan, Mark Murphy, Aaron O’Sullivan, Cialan O’Sullivan and Ryan Leahy.

Subs: Mike O’Regan for Mark O’Connell (75), Jack Murphy and Billy Casey for Darragh Lynch and Ryan Leahy (77), Michael O’Sullivan for Aaron O’Sullivan (81), Declan Keating for Evan O’Sullivan (83).

WANDERERS: Phillip Brennan, Fergal O’Connor, Paul Desmond, Colin O’Hare, Dan Drake, Eric Marah, Derek Peyton, Dan Murphy, Mark Reardon, Aaron Hennessy and Shaz Tihan.

Subs: Sean Gillen, Jamie Lyne and Fintan O’Leary for Colin O’Hare, Dan Drake and Paul Desmond (60), Shane O’Brien for Derek Peyton (75).

Referee: Paul O’Sullivan.