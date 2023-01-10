Tue, 10 Jan, 2023 - 15:12

Ryan Creech and Niamh Moore take the individual honours in the Grange-Fermoy 10km road race

Ryan Creach winner Fermoy 10km, receiving his prize from Clotilde Fitzgibbon. Also pictured is Sinead Cotter, Chairperson, Grange-Fermoy AC. Picture: John Walshe

John Walshe

THE Leevale club were again to the fore at the Grange-Fermoy 10km which took place on New Year’s Eve with Ryan Creech and Niamh Moore taking the individual honours.

Creech, in only his third race since getting over a serious back injury, was a repeat winner although his time of 30:16 was 22 seconds slower than last year when he had Tim O’Donoghue of East Cork to push him all the way.

After having to miss making his marathon debut at Wrexham last spring, the Leevale athlete now targets the Seville Marathon on February 19th where he is hoping for a time around the 2:12 mark.

“It was a bit slower than last year, but I had Tim chasing me then and I suppose I went out less aggressive this time,” said Creech. 

Niamh Moore, winner of the women's race at Fermoy receiving her prize from Clotilde Fitzgibbon. Also pictured is Sinead Cotter, Chairperson, Grange-Fermoy AC. Picture: John Walshe
“I fractured my back last year about four weeks out from Wrexham and spent nearly seven months with no running. I probably need a bit more track work; I now hope to do the Raheny five-mile at the end of the month where I was second last year.” 

Sergiu Ciobanu moved up a place to second from last year, his time of 31:04 an improvement of 10 seconds. Pat Hennessy (West Waterford) returned to racing to take third in 32:11.

Niamh Mooore – like Creech, coached at Leevale by Donie Walsh – was an easy winner of the women’s race, her time of 36:34 giving her nearly two minutes to spare over Angela McCann (38:23) with Keely Tideswell, also Clonmel, finishing third in 38:32.

Gerard O'Connell and James Condon pictured at the Fermoy 10km. Picture: John Walshe
“I was third last year in 36:56, so it was a little bit faster this time,” said Moore. 

“It’s nice to win; this is my first win in a good while. The race is always well run by Grange-Fermoy, they do fantastic job and it’s a nice one to support.” 

Garrett Lordan, Paul Kingston and Conan O'Donovan from Clonakilty Road Runners who took part in the Fermoy 10km. Picture: John Walshe
Results: 

Men:

1 R Creech (Leevale) 30:16; 2 S Ciobanu (Clonliffe) 31:04; 3 P Hennessy (West Waterford) 32:11; 4 M Walsh (Leevale) 32:51; 5 H Lupton (Portlaoise) 32:55; 6 D Coakley (Leevale) 33:02.

M40: 1 M McMahon (North Cork) 34:01; 2 G Lordan (Clonakilty RR) 34:22; 3 D Buckley (Grange-Fermoy)35:30.

M45: 1 N O’Flahrty (Clonmel) 37:18; 2 T Geary (St Catherines) 38:42; 3 P Kingston (Clonakilty) 39:23.

M50: 1 L Sheehy (Grange-Fermoy) 39:18; 2 B O’Connor (Grange-Fermoy) 39:25; 3 G O’Regan (Midleton) 39:28.

M55: 1 K Twomey (unatt) 40:57; 2 R Hawkins (Carraig na bhFear) 41:35; 3 R Hahesy (West Waterford) 41:40.

M60: 1 M Lynch (Eagle) 38:58; 2 M Moore (Dundrum) 42:44; 3 S Dorney (Galtee) 48:39.

M70: 1 M Tobin (Grange-Fermoy) 52:30; 2 J Walshe (RRC) 58:15; 3 D O’Brien (St Nicholas) 62:54.

MJ: 1 R McCarthy (Clonmel) 38:44; 2 K Clancy (Grange-Fermoy) 40:30; 3 G O’Connell (unatt) 52:56.

Women:

1 N Moore (Leevale) 36:34; 2 A McCann (Clonmel, F50) 38:23; 3 K Tideswell (Clonmel) 38:32; 4 L O’Sullivan (Watergrasshill, F50) 39:13; 5 L Wolfe (Leevale) 39:19; 6 B Gaffney (Mallow, F50) 39:28.

F40: 1 P Kirby (unatt) 43:47; 2 R Dempsey (St Finbarrs) 44:07; 3 E Finn (Grange-Fermoy) 45:21.

F45: 1 S Holland (Eagle) 43:44; 2 V Lehane (Grange-Fermoy) 45:41; 3 R Ronayne (St Catherines) 46:16.

F50: 4 G Sohun (Leevale) 45:34.

F55: 1 C Ryan (Togher) 56:16; 2 K Harrington-Buckley (St Finbarrs) 56:17; 3 F Shine (unatt) 60:25.

F60: 1 N O’Sullivan (Riocht) 40:21; 2 M Sweeney (St Finbarrs) 47:04; 3 K Cronin (Mallow) 51:03.

F65: 1 N Harrington (Galtee) 61:00.

F75: 1 M Dunne (Grange-Fermoy) 78:23.

FJ: 1 R Walsh (Grange-Fermoy) 44:18; 2 C Lynch (Carraig na bhFear) 52:21.

