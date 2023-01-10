Rob O’Leary grabs a hat-trick for Hall in won over Kinsale in the SFAI U16 cup

Douglas Hall 4 Kinsale 0

DOUGLAS Hall secured their place in the draw for the next stage of the SFAI U16 National Trophy as they deservedly defeated a determined Kinsale side 4-0 on the astro turf in Moneygourney on Sunday morning.

A sensational hat trick from the talented Rob O’Leary and a superb finish from Calum Kearney late on was enough to see Hall progress to the next round of this prestigious competition in style.

But they didn’t have it all their own way as Kinsale more than played their part in what was an enthralling cup tie often played in difficult weather conditions.

And it was the visitors who had the game’s first genuine sight at goal inside the opening minutes but Rory O’Brien’s well-struck free kick from a long way out drifted just wide of the left post.

Hall would soon settle into the contest and they took the lead thanks to an incredible strike from Rob O’Leary.

Having seen his opponent go for goal directly from a free moments earlier, O’Leary decided to follow suit from a similar distance.

And it proved to be a wise decision as the number nine expertly blasted the ball into the far top right corner of the net from at least 25 yards out, giving the goalkeeper absolutely no chance.

The striker almost grabbed his and his side’s second midway through the half but after latching onto a through ball inside the penalty area, he saw his thunderous drive brilliantly tipped over the bar by keeper Harry Walsh.

Evan Cummins, Douglas Hall, winning this ball from Rory O'Brien, Kinsale. Picture: Dan Linehan

Kinsale threatened to snatch an equaliser either side of the half-hour mark but after racing onto a couple of accurate passes in behind the defence, the lively Cal O’Brien saw both his fierce drives saved by keeper Michael Morley at his near post.

They would rue not taking either of those chances as Douglas doubled their lead with almost the final kick of the half.

Eoin Gibson did excellently in the build-up to create the opening for O’Leary, who made no mistake as he calmly slotted the ball into the far bottom right corner to give his team breathing space.

Kinsale, to their credit, regrouped during the interval and they ought to have reduced the deficit right at the beginning of the second period but after Cal O’Brien’s initial effort was saved, Rory O’Brien could only blaze the rebound over the bar from a few yards out.

The wind and the rain made things tricky for both sets of players in the second half and moments after Hall were relieved to see Cal O’Brien fire into the side netting from a tight angle having taken the ball around the keeper, they added a quick double salvo to seal the victory.

Rob O’Leary completed his hat trick when he turned home Lewis Lenihan’s lovely cross before substitute Calum Kearney completed the scoring when he slotted the ball into the bottom left corner late on.

DOUGLAS HALL: Michael Morley, Ronan Sweeney, Tom Hickey, Finn Hagermark, Shane Tynan, Dylan McCarthy, Jonathan McLoughlin, Evan Cummins, Rob O’Leary, Conor O’Halloran, Eoin Gibson, Reece Lyons, Shane O’Mahony, Calum Kearney, Lewis Lenihan.

KINSALE: Harry Walsh, Oisin Gevazet, Liam Kirwan, Oliver O’Loughlin, Conor Kingston, Sean Cuthbert, Joey Hogan, Rory O’Brien, Cal O’Brien, Matthew Gillen, Diarmuid O’Connor, Aaron Keane, Jack Harrington, Tomsk Wierdak, Aaron Halton.

Referee: Paul Connolly.