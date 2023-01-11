Business League round-up: Jessie Ryan grabs key goal as Andy Sull's Hair pip Telus

Sports Gear Direct First Division: Andy Sull's Hair 3 Telus International 2:

ASH needed an 89th-minute goal from player-manager Jessie Ryan to seal the win which takes them top for the first time after coming from two down to lowly Telus at Mayfield Park.

After Jack Murphy flicked on a header for Callan Dempsey to slot in the first for the visitors in the 8th minute, Dempsey turned provider for Murphy to add a second in the 44th minute. Ryan sprung Nathan Keegan and David O’Sullivan from the bench and within three minutes of the second 45, Josh McAulliffe had reduced the deficit. With 20 minutes remaining Scott McCarthy brought the teams level before Ryan worked the oracle again by introducing himself to the action to score the priceless winner.

Longboats 2 Arc Rovers 2:

Joint leaders Longboats and Arc met for the first time at Crosshaven and despite Stephen O’Connell and Dean Cummins putting the visitors two up with goals in the 21st and 45th minutes respectfully, the hosts fought back to grab a share of the points with goals from Tom Harrington and Louis Kendellen.

Cork Hospitals 6 Suro Cars 2:

Cork Hospitals moved into the top four following their 6-2 win over Suro Cars. Tadhg Whelan (3), Dave Mullins, Jamie O’Neill and Conor Hughes registered the goals for the winners. Suro replied with goals from Ian Manning and Ciarán O’Regan.

Co Council 2 Area Carpet & Flooring Carrigaline Town 2:

On a gradually deteriorating surface at the Regional Park, Council led twice through Brian Byrd and Rob Susek (penalty) only to be pegged back twice by goals from Sean Murphy and Reece Meth for the visitors.

Jason O’Neill Electrical 4 The Glue Pot Passage 4:

Two teams hoping to kick start the New Year with a win met at Mayfield Pk. last Friday night. In driving rain, both teams endeavoured to attack right from the off and after an action-packed 90 minutes, served up eight goals at the end of the 90 minutes.

After Darren McCarthy put JONE in front, Cian Brosnan equalised for Joe Harris’ Passage 11. The hosts went two goals in front early in the second 45 through McCarthy only for Jack O’Mahony and Eli Ldorunba to set up a thrilling final quarter with the teams level at three apiece. Once again David Linehan edged JONE ahead before Strength Williams brought the curtain down on a thrilling contest with a third equalizer for The Glue Pot.

HBC Redemption Rovers 2 Trend Micro 2:

Redemption Rovers conceded a last-minute goal to promotion-chasing Trend Micro’s Matias Rodriguez following an exciting encounter at the Fairfield last Saturday afternoon. Earlier, second-half goals from Corey Ring and Adam Sorenson had cancelled out a first-half opener from Micro’s outstanding José Guerra and looked to have been enough to seal only a second win of the campaign until Rodriguez’s late strike. Alex Dineen, Shane Deeney and Gavin O’Keeffe impressed for HBC.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division:

Marlboro Trust 3 UCC Utd 3:

In what has always been one of the stand out fixtures of the campaign, UCC needed an 86th-minute equaliser from to come away with a share of the spoils. With 10 minutes remaining goals from Marlboro’s Abdenacer Sahouadj (2) and Jamie Navajas cancelled out a brace from United’s Ali Ahmidat before Adam Lannon secured a point with a fine strike four minutes from time.

Fisherman’s Rest Valley Rangers 7 Absolute Contracting Inch Utd 2:

Valley Rangers completed their first double of the season to leapfrog UCC Utd in the table. The hosts had earlier hit their opponents for six back on November 20th and once again ran out convincing winners with Daniel Mangan and Jack Laczak netting two apiece along with Chris Kelly, Eoin Condon and John ‘Teddy’ Noonan.

Brew Boys Utd 2 Martin Harvey Solicitors 2:

Brew Boys search for a second home win came up short after being held to a 2-2 draw by Harvey’s at Brigown, Mitchelstown. After Gareth Fishlock put United one up early on, the visitors replied with goals from Kevin O’Reagan and Dave O’Leary to lead two-one at half-time. With the aid of a strong wind at their backs, Matthew Quish got Brew back in the contest with a 69th-minute equaliser.

Doolan’s Cow 2 Healy O’Connor Solicitors 0:

The Champions moved ominously to within six points of leaders Jay Bazz with three matches in hand after goals from James Cotter and Aaron Hennessy sealed a sixth win in seven outings.

Mooney Cup:

Curry House Hungry Tigers 2 Jay Bazz 10:

Jay Bazz got their Mooney Cup campaign off to a flyer following their comprehensive win over Curry House Hungry Tigers. Goals from Michael Coffey (4), Sam Heffernan (2) and one each from Ryan O’Gorman, Alex O’Driscoll, Aaron Kemp and Patrick Kenny brought the visitors' total to a very impressive 58 goals in all competitions this season. Howard Murphy scored twice for the hosts in the course of the game.