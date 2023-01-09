Cork City learning from their past ahead of Premier Division return 

While that conversation dominates Cork football from a macroeconomic point of view, Healy has brought back the core group that delivered the First Division title last October.
The most impressive re-signing during this period was midfielder Aaron Bolger, who was heavily linked with a move to Damien Duff’s Shelbourne. Healy then concentrated on the defence by tying down Ally Gilchrist and Gordon Walker to new contracts. The majority of these deals were completed over a six-day window at the end of November, just as some teams were settling down to plan things out for the new season.
Healy has not been afraid to look around the league for outside talent as he signed Ethon Varian on loan from Bohemians and Tunde Owolabi from St Patrick’s Athletic. They are expected to slot into a settled unit that scored 63 goals and conceded just 22 times in 32 games.