Glanmire basketballers blast past Cobh to reach National Cup final

Glanmire 59 Cobh 40

GLABMIRE qualified for the final of the Intermediate Women’s National Cup following a comfortable win over fellow Cork side Cobh at the Upper Glanmire Sports Complex.

It was a close affair in the opening quarter with Maura Dillon and Roisin Quirke dictating the pace for Glanmire.

Credit to Cobh they kept battling and with Irish International Amy Duggan showing nice touches the deficit was reduced to three points midway through this period.

In the closing minutes, Glanmire hit the crucial shots but it was still all to play for entering the second quarter with Glanmire commanding a 16-11 lead.

On the restart, Cobh managed to reduce the deficit to the minimum but suddenly Glanmire found another gear.

When Glanmire needed inspiration Aimee O’Riordan stepped up for a stunning three-pointer that laid the foundation for their domination in this period.

Tasha Tully and Quirke showed their class in this period and at the interval, Glanmire increased their lead to 12 points 31-19.

On the restart, it was all about the shooting of Glanmire with Dillon, Quirke and Ruth Patterson all reaching double figures.

Glanmire's Roisin Quirke looking to shoot a basket despite the efforts of Cobh's Zara Smith. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Despite the blip, Cobh battled hard to get back in the game but Glanmire were now in pole position and entering the final quarter the lead had increased to 22 points.

The work that Cobh coach Domnick Foster has done at this club for many years is commendable and his determination rubbed off on his players coming down the stretch.

Despite Glanmire always looking likely winners Cobh refused to throw the towel in with Amy Duggan leading their scoring with a 16-point contribution.

The sound of the final buzzer was met with delight by the Glanmire faithful as they can now look forward to a final clash with Liffey Celtics who defeated Killester in the second semi-final.

Glanmire head coach Nicky Bohane and team manager Garreth Blount. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Top scorers for Glanmire: M Dillon 21, R Quirke 15, R Patterson 11, T Tully 6.

Cobh: A Duggan 16, E Diggin 6, D Diggin 4, Z Smith 4.

GLANMIRE: O McCarthy, R Quirke, E O’Sullivan, D Breen, O Kiely, R Patterson, J Murphy, H Sexton, A Gillespie, M Dillon, T Tully, A O’Riordan, L Fitzpatrick, F Lynch.

COBH: M Tarrant, L Duggan, L O’Shea, A Morrissey, A Duggan, A Ring, O Finn, S Palmer, J Palmer, D Diggin, E Diggin, Z Smith, E O’Keeffe, L O’Connell, S Walsh, E Downey, V Frawley.

Referees: E Garvey (Dublin), A Paulinskas (Cavan).