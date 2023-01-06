Delaney turns attention to more trophies after Ringmahon’s cup win

Ringmahon Rangers U19 manager Johnny Delaney has hailed his squad, and a number of their star players, for winning the Cork Youth Leagues U19 League Cup in style just before Christmas.

A brace from Paddy Cronin, a neat finish from Dylan O Regan, a superb strike from man of the match Steve Kennedy and a stunning free kick from captain Adam Delurey saw Ringmahon defeat a spirited St Marys side 5-0 in the final at Ballea Park.

“It was a massive win really,” insisted Delaney.

“On the day we were just well up for it like. I’d say the Marys lads were really up for it as well and they really made us work hard for it.

“They have put in a lot of hard work because we played them a couple of years back and they weren’t half the team that they are today.

“So fair play to their managers and their coaches because they have turned them into a fabulous team, that’s a credit to them.

“They’re up there now with the biggest teams in the league and in Cork. They gave us a good game but we got an early goal which was good for us.

“They had to come out and play then and that suited us with the players we have.

“Steve is really after coming into his own. He started off as a defender for us but he’s after turning into a striker the last couple of years.

“He has a fabulous determination and drive to become a good soccer player. They gave the award to Steve but Ryan Keating - our left back - is after coming on leaps and bounds and he was outstanding on the day.

Ringmahon Rangers Paddy Cronin (scorer of two goals) is congratulated against St. Mary's during the Daly Industrial Supplies Cork youth league under 19 league cup final at Ballea park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“Whenever Adam is on a free now the cameras come out of everywhere because they know how dangerous he is.

“He nearly scored one just five minutes beforehand but it just went over the bar so we all knew when he gets the next one he’s going to get it spot on.” But now for Delaney, his coaches, and his players, it’s a case of one cup down and two more to go.

“The cup win has given the lads a nice lift so they will be looking to drive on in the new year,” he added.

“It gives them that bit more hunger to go on and win more cups. They are starting to produce the same type of form that they did last season so we are hoping to win another couple of cups this season.

“We’re going well in the league although we have only six games played in that, but it looks like it’s going to be between ourselves, Mary's, and Fermoy for that.

“I think there is only one more cup then as well, there was supposed to be a Munster Cup but now I think there is only going to be a local and we are in the quarter-final of that.

“That (the treble) is what we are pushing for really. Last season we were going for five trophies and I think we concentrated too much on winning all of them.

Ringmahon Rangers Dylan O'Regan-Forde (goalscorer) tussles with St. Mary's John O'Sullivan during the Daly Industrial Supplies Cork youth league under 19 league cup final at Ballea park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“It was still probably the right thing to do because we had a big squad but this year we have only three cups so we don’t have two or three games a week like we did last season which may help us.”