Blue Demons battling to bounce back at U20 level

WHEN Blue Demons lost in the U20 Men’s final last year to UCD Marian coach Shane McCarthy vowed to bring his team back to basketball headquarters to have another crack at the title.

It will be an 11am tip off at the Neptune stadium for the Sunday’s Well outfit as they take on the might of Galway side Titans.

McCarthy said: “When you a close final there is always hurt but I knew last season we had the majority of the squad back again and now its time to do the business.”

Demons have some talented players like Mathew McCarthy, Jack O’Leary and Ben Horgan all players that love the big stage and will hopefully relish the atmosphere at the Neptune Stadium.

In the case of O’Leary he had a stop start season with injuries and his performance will be crucial if Demons are to progress.

Mathew McCarthy is another talented player that has just returned to the fold but his intensity and eye for the basket makes him a very special player.

Ben Horgan is one the deadliest shooters at this level in this country and he will a key role against this well drilled Titans side.

One player who will not be involved is Daryl Cuff who this week left for Florida where he will play for the remaining months of the season.

It was a strange decision for Cuff to take up this offer but as a fifth year student at the North Mon AG he will return next season to complete his Leaving Certificate.

McCarthy added: “Daryl will be a huge loss but its a case of next man up and hopefully other players will step up to the mark in his absence.” Demons have already lost to Titans in a preseason tournament in Cork and McCarthy is under no illusions of the task that lies ahead of his team.

“Titans defeated us by two points but we were without Mathew (McCarthy) and Ben (Horgan) so we were a different side and hopefully the lads can now put it together in his crucial game.”

Demons are presently unbeaten in Cork and in the National League and the Titans preseason loss was their only defeat of the campaign.

The determination in the Demons squad to win this championship is one of high priority judging by coach McCarthy’s body language.

“Every club get the opportunity when they produce a quality team and as I said to my players you have to take the chance with both hands when it comes your way.”

The Titans squad are actually made up of players from different clubs in the west of Ireland and McCarthy knows all about their quality.

“Two of their players are playing in the Men’s Super League with Moycullen and getting decent minutes and another playing with Sligo All Stars which to me doesn’t make much sense for a club championship.

“It is what it is and lets hope our fans make their way to the Neptune Stadium on Sunday for this crucial game where the lads will appreciate moral support.”