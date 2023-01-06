Plenty to whet the appetite this weekend in the AUL

AUL football makes a return over the weekend to commence the second part of the season with plenty of exciting league fixtures on the agenda to whet the appetite.

And before going any further, I would like to wish everyone a very happy and healthy New Year.

There will be no rest for the wicked as we head straight into the bread and butter side of the business with the full program over the next few days all about battling for essential points across the three divisions.

This week’s match of the week will feature Village United’s Premier clash with Grattan United A in Silverheights at 2pm tomorrow afternoon.

Village have yet to record their first league win of the season while Grattan were showing some decent form before the break so, for both, there is a different kind of incentive to put in a big challenge for the three points.

At Glenthorn Park, two sides in drastic need of points come together in the shape of Glenthorn Celtic and Temple United A for their Premier clash.

This is a must win really for both sides as I am sure they would like to start the New Year with a flourish, but they both might have to settle for a draw.

Down in Whitegate, it will be a top of the table clash when leaders Corkbeg take on second place Springfield.

This one has all the signs of being a cracking contest between two terrific football sides.

However, it could also end in a stalemate, but if one of them should win, what a massive three points it would be.

On to Premier A now and here we have three big games lined up.

Kevin Murphy with Kilmichael Rovers who are away to Blackpool Celtic in League 1 on Sunday morning.

Killumney United who are undefeated after winning four and drawing two from six will be hoping to start the New Year on the front foot when they take on a Donoughmore side that will also try to hit the ground running for the second half of the season.

Although, it’s a new beginning for everyone, Killumney will be fancied to edge it.

Grangevale are in second spot ahead of 2023 and will be hoping to carry their decent form that they had before the break, with them when they take on a Greenwood A side in drastic need of points at Lehanaghmore.

Castleview are a side that will be happy I am sure to see the end of 2022 and will be hoping to commence the New Year with a win at home to Waterloo.

On to League 3 now and leaders Grattan United B will play host to Churchvilla with a win plus the three points very much on their minds.

But, out in Ballyanley, it could be a lot closer when Strand B and Ard Na Laoi come together for their League clash.

On to Sunday now and for me, it will be a trip to Lehanaghmore where Greenwood B lock horns with a Coachford B side that showed very good form before the break, but after looking at the hosts before Christmas, they certainly looked equipped enough to indicate that they could get something from this game.

In the Premiership, Coachford are at home to City Wanderers and will certainly be aiming to get off on a positive note for 2023.

There are three clashes in League 1, with the leaders, Kilmichael Rovers travelling to Popham’s Road to take on Blackpool Celtic who certainly need the points badly, this is a new beginning for everyone though so, it is an opportunity for Blackpool to hit the ground running for the New Year.

Rathcoole Rovers are at home to Hibs and could edge this one while Strand United face a sterner test when they play host to Richmond at Ballyanley.

Los Zarcos were doing quite well before Christmas and should consolidate their position in third spot with a win at home against Bweeng Celtic.

In League 3, two two newcomers to the league come together when Rathcormac welcome Kilbrittan Rovers with a draw likely to be on the cards here.

Finally, Boher Celtic will be anxious to hold on to second spot with a win against CFC Banteer at 2pm in Banteer tomorrow afternoon.