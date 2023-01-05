Twohig and Aghinagh confident of makingimpact in 2023

WHILE 2022 did not match up to the historic 2021 success, certainly there are more reasons to be if not cheerful then at least hopeful for Aghinagh as they look to win back the Muskerry JAFC title in 2023.

The Rusheen club won their first ever Muskerry JAFC trophy back in 2021, and were 60 minutes away from retaining the trophy last season, but scuppered to defeat in the final against a hotly tipped Kilmurry team, who eventually went onto win the county.

Despite the disappointment of losing the Muskerry final, sharpshooter Liam Twohig, who has been Aghinagh’s star forward since he made his championship debut back in May 2018, says they will learn from 2022, as they look to win a second divisional championship title in 2023.

“It was a disappointing defeat to Kilmurry in the final, we just never got to grips with the game at all for whatever reason.

"We had a very tough semi-final game which went to extra-time eight days before the final, I am not sure did that have an impact, but make no mistake about it, Kilmurry were far superior on the day.

"The prize on offer was huge, with promotion to the new premier junior grade on offer, but nerves certainly did not play a part, there is plenty of experience within the panel.

Man of the match ' Aghinagh's Liam Twohig after defeating Ballincollig in the Ross Oil Muskerry JAFC final at Macroom. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

"Kilmurry are an excellent team, and I am delighted they went on to win the county. We have looked back at the defeat and we have certainly learnt valuable lessons that should stand to us next season.”

Aghinagh were not at their brilliant best in 2022, they somehow managed to squeeze past Ballincollig’s second string in the Muskerry championship quarter-final, and despite being second-best for large parts of the semi-final against Inniscarra, they won courtesy of a last gasp Adam O’Leary goal. So why did it not click for Aghinagh last season?

“To be honest, I am not entirely sure, it was a long season in 2021, we won the Muskerry title in November, and then won the league in December, so did that all play a part, maybe so.

"There was not one game last season where we had a full complement of players, due to injuries and players away. We were very lucky to win the quarter-final and semi-final.

"In both games we had to dig very deep, and I just thought the character and spirit we showed in those two games would help us for what was going to be a difficult game against a very good Kilmurry team.

"We beat Kilmurry in the quarter-final of the championship in 2021 and we were hoping there would be a kick in us in the decider, but it was not to be.”

Despite defeat in the decider, the future remains bright for the team in blue and white, and when the championship campaigns starts next summer, Aghinagh will be one of the fancied sides in Mid-Cork, along with the likes of Canovee and Inniscarra.

The Bealnamorrive native is hopeful the hunger and motivation that was there in 2021 during that historic season will be back in spades in 2023.

“We have some great young players in the team, and I am delighted they have all played a role over the last couple of years. It is great that the good underage structures we have here are paying off.

"The club have so many good coaches working with the underage teams, there was a big emphasis put on the underage section about ten years ago, and it is fantastic it is paying off now with so many young players playing a key role with the first team.

"I hope we can build on the 2021 success, and from talking to some of the players recently, there is a huge motivation to win the Mid-Cork again. The draws have not been made yet, but we will be ready when the time comes around next summer.”