Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 09:15

Cork hurler Darragh Fitzgibbon to miss Munster league with shoulder injury

Midfielder joins Mark Coleman and Alan Connolly on sidelines
Cork's Darragh Fitzgibbon in action against Limerick's Tom Morrissey in the Allianz Hurling League in February of last year. Picture: Inpho/Bryan Keane

Denis Hurley

Cork hurler Darragh Fitzgibbon is set to miss the Co-op SuperStores Munster Hurling League and possibly the beginning of the Allianz Hurling League after sustaining a shoulder injury.

The Rebels begin their Munster league campaign on Thursday night with an away clash against Kerry but Charleville’s Fitzgibbon will be among those unavailable, having been forced off in a challenge match against UCC in Blackrock last week.

The Cork backroom team hope that the midfielder's time on the sideline will be limited to a three-to-four week period – after Kerry, Cork face UCC again in the Canon O’Brien Cup on Tuesday, January 10 before hosting Limerick in the Munster league on Sunday, January 15. The final of that competition takes place on January 22 before Cork welcome Limerick again for the national league opener in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, February 4.

Already out for the league are Alan Connolly and Mark Coleman, who have shoulder and knee injuries respectively. While Cork expect Connolly to be back in time for the beginning of the championship – they open at home Waterford on April 30 – Coleman is expected to be out of action until June.

