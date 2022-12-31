Sat, 31 Dec, 2022 - 17:06

Fr Mathew's women beat Liffey Celtics in tough Super League encounter in Fr Mathew's Arena

Grainne Dwyer in action for r i3PT Fr Mathews against Trinity Meteors at Fr Mathews Arena

John Coughlan

i3PT Fr Mathew’s 72 

Liffey Celtics 66 

A tremendous battling performance from i3PT Fr Mathew’s was good enough to secure maximum points against Liffey Celtics in the Women’s Super League at the Fr Mathew’s Arena.

The Cork side went into this game on the back of a poor losing run but credit to them on the day they dug deep when the game hung in the balance.

Plenty of heroes for the winners but for stalwart Grainne Dwyer it was another top class display finishing with a 22 point tally.

Dwyer has been a revelation for many years at the top level of Irish basketball and her will to win is very evident on each occasion she steps on court.

The opening quarter was all about both teams trading baskets for long periods but with Dwyer leading by example at both ends of the court the home side commanded a six point lead midway through this period.

The Kildare side were hanging on mainly due to some good work at the post from Aine O’Connor but it was the home side that led 17-15 entering the second period.

On the restart Mathew’s increased the tempo and with American Shannon Brady back to her best they soon increased their lead to 10 points.

Liffey Celtics shooting was poor in this period and with Mathew’s punishing them at will it was no surprise they went in at the break commanding a 41-33 lead.

Fr Mathew’s Hungarian Lilla Szucs who played basketball with Thurles for a number of years has this season stepped up to the Super League and she is a player with a serious future finishing with an impressive 16 points.

In the third quarter both teams began missing easy scoring opportunities but on each occasion Celtics threatened a revival Dwyer came up with some crucial baskets.

Leading 65-53 entering the final quarter Mathew’s needed to see out the crucial closing minutes but their scoring dried up and Liffey Celtics didn’t punish some poor turnovers.

Incredibly Mathew’s were restricted to seven points but it made little difference as all their opponents could must up was a paltry 13.

In the end Mathew’s solid all round display was good enough to secure maximum points.

Scorers for i3PTFr Mathew’s: G Dwyer 22, S Brady 20, L Szucs 16.

Liffey Celtics: J Coleman 15, Aine O’Connor 14, B Thibeaux 12.

i3PTFr Mathew’s: A Corkery, L A Wilkinson, A Murphy, G Dwyer, A Price, L Szucs, M Humphreys, B Olukayode, S Candeleria, A Lynch, S Brady.

Liffey Celtics: K O’Flaherty, C Bracken, J Coleman, K Walsh, C Gilligan, B Thibeux, S Tiernan, K Bracken, M Howe, A O’Connor, Aine O’Connor, S Curran.

