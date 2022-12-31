DCU Mercy hit top form in big win over Singleton's SuperValu Brunell

DCU Mercy 80

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell 58

DCU Mercy warmed up for their Paudie O’Connor National Cup semi-final in Cork next weekend when easily disposing of Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell in the Women’s Super League at the DCU Complex.

The Dublin side will meet fellow Dublin side Trinity Meteors and coach Mark Ingle was pleased that his side found their scoring touch after a slow start.

Ingle said: “We had a slow start but I would have expected that with the girls coming off some quality time with their families but I am pleased in the manner we executed at the start of the second quarter.”

The Dublin side have huffed and puffed this season but on their best form they are a match for many at this level and now all eyes will be on their semi-final against Meteors that coach Ingle expects will be an extremely difficult game.

“My players know what we have to do to bring this Meteors side down but nothing less than a season-best will suffice against a team that has some serious talent,” added Ingle.

Credit to the Cork side they came into the game minus any professionals but they showed tremendous intensity at both ends of the court in the opening quarter.

Edel Thornton has been a revelation all season for Brunell and she opened up with a monstrous shot outside the paint.

Thornton was the one player giving DCU Mercy problems with her deft moves to the hoop and the sides were level midway through this period.

DCU eventually got up and running and with Hannah Thornton dominating the post it was no surprise they edged into a 21-18 lead entering the second quarter.

As the second quarter matured it was evident the energy was draining from the Cork side and with American Lindsey Abed shooting superbly DCU soon increased their lead to 15 points.

Trailing 43-28 at the break Brunell needed a good start but DCU were now in control and with Abed and her fellow American Tyra Johnson draining baskets for fun there was no way back for the Leesiders.

Thornton continued with her one-woman show for Brunell but with her teammates struggling to find their range the game was over as a contest entering the final quarter as DCU increased their lead to 24 points.

Coming down the stretch both sides went through the motions as DCU held firm and secured the points in style.

Top scorers for DCU Mercy: L Abed 24, T Johnson 20, H Thornton 15.

Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell: E Thornton 24, K Sexton 13, R Lynch 7.

DCU Mercy: M Connolly, C Mulligan, R Huijsdens, M Fubara, N Clancy, H Thornton, L Abed, T Johnson.

Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell: K Sexton, R Sexton, A Braham, E Peyton-Blake, L Homan, L Crean-Hickey, E Thornton, M Finnegan, A Macheta, R Lynch.