Games of the Year: Kanturk came out on top in PIFC nail-biter

Games of the Year:

October 1: PIFC semi-final: Kanturk 1-14 Cill na Martra 1-13 (after extra-time).

AT the outset of a notoriously hazardous championship to predict, this pair would have been considered two of the fancied teams.

Those in the know reckoned it would make a great final, but it never materialised as they collided in the last-four instead. And what a game it turned out to be.

Kanturk’s nail-biting victory fitted into the category of ‘we shouldn’t have won, but we did’, while Cill na Martra scratched their heads wondering what they’ve got to do after suffering a third successive semi-final loss.

Both experienced contrasting paths in the group stage, Kanturk winning all three games against Rockchapel, Macroom and Naomh Abán, but their Gaeltacht opponents had it much tougher in a very demanding section containing Muskerry neighbours Iveleary, a strong Nemo Rangers’ second string and St Vincent’s.

Scoring difference was required to separate the first three who finished on four points, Iveleary topping the group on +25 followed by Cill na Martra on +16 and Nemo on minus three.

Kanturk progressed directly to the semis while Cill Na Martra overcame Aghada in a quarter-final, a game which appeared to benefit them, especially after Ciaran O Duinnin’s goal three minutes on the resumption.

That gave his side a lead they managed to retain for over half an hour until young Kanturk keeper Ronan Cashman trotted up field to convert a 50m free in injury time and force extra time.

He was one of many heroes in a Duhallow side which defiantly shrugged off everything Cill na Martra could fling at them, three times coming back to equalise in a hectic closing 10 minutes, the teams tied at 1-11 apiece.

Extra-time was cagey, the opening period proving scoreless only for the pattern to return in the second portion, Cill na Martra edging in front on two occasions through Miceal O Deasuna and Colm MacLochlainn only for Paul Walsh and his returning brother Ryan to respond in kind.

Ryan had been replaced early in the second half of regulation time but was back in the game for the closing 10 minutes and what an impact he made.

Apart from levelling matters at 1-13 apiece, Ryan then came up with the winning point almost immediately and there was no way back for Cill na Martra in the closing minutes.

Somehow, Kanturk had found the means of winning a game they really had no right to win, having gone a 45-minute spell in which they never led, but as the old adage goes ‘where there’s a will there’s a way.’

The gloom over Muskerry intensified with news of Iveleary’s 3-13 to 1-16 defeat by Bantry Blues in the other semi-final, their maiden voyage in the grade ending but leaving plenty of positives to take into 2023 when another exciting installment awaits.

Scorers for Kanturk: G Bucinskas 1-2, C Walsh 0-4 (0-1 f), P Walsh, R Walsh 0-2 each, L McLoughlin, I Walsh, C Clernon 0-1 each, R Cashman 0-1 f.

Cill na Martra: C O Duinnin 1-2, C O Foirreidh, D O Duinnin (0-1 f), M O Deasuna (0-1 m) 0-2 each, A O Cuana, M O Dunnin, C MacLochlainn, F O hEalaithe (m), J MacCarthaigh (45) 0-1 each.

KANTURK: R Cashman; J McLoughlin, J Browne, L O’Neill; T Walsh, D Browne, B O’Sullivan; P Walsh, Alan Walsh; B Bucinskas, L McLoughlin, R Walsh; C Walsh, Aidan Walsh, captain, I Walsh.

Subs: D O’Connell for R Walsh 37, C Clernon for I Walsh 45, L O’Keeffe for L McLoughlin 57, R Walsh for O’Sullivan, half-time, extra-time.

CILL NA MARTRA: P O Criodain; G O Mochain, N O Laoire, F O Faolain; D O Conaill, S O Forreidh, C O Forreidh; A O Cuana, G O Goillidhe; F O hEalaithe, D O Duinnin, C O Duinnin; D O hUrdail, M O Deasuna, M O Duinnin.

Subs: C MacLochlainn for O Mochain inj 15, S O Duinnin for M O Duinnin 41, C O Meachair for O Deasuna 49, J MacCarthaigh for O hUrdail 59, A OhUidhir for O Connaill 60, M O Deasuna for MacCarthaigh, half-time, extra-time.

Referee: J Bermingham (Bride Rovers).