Major Cork influence in Irish teams’ European Aussie Rules success

WHEN the Irish Banshees and Warriors sides look back on the year they can do so with a smile on their faces.

It’s not too often that you send two Irish Aussie Rules sides to the European Championships in Zagreb and to have both come home as champions.

Both Irish sides are backboned by a strong Cork contingent who play with the Cork Vikings (women) and Leeside Lions (men) in the Irish Aussie Rules league. The Cork sides train at Tramore Valley Park and the international players head to Dublin at weekends for training with their Irish teammates.

The Banshees (women’s) side have enjoyed their fair share of success and earlier this year won another European tournament in Scotland.

But this was the top event of the season in Zagreb and one that both sides wanted to win. This is a full 18 a-side tournament run over four days.

Banshees were the defending champions and the Warriors were determined to make up for a disappointing tournament when it was last played in 2019.

The Banshees were led by the likes of former Cork footballer Annie Walsh. and former Kerry footballer.

They knew they had four tough group games before they reached the semi-final, starting with the Great British Swans.

This is a selection comprising players across Britain and, having faced England and Scotland at Edinburgh earlier in the year, they knew it was going to be a tough challenge.

But the Banshees set about their task and never let the Swans get going and ran out comprehensive winners.

They followed up with a good win over the Croatian Queens before they faced the German Eagles.

Again the Banshees showed their class and went into their final group game with three wins under their belts. Here they took on the European Crusaders and kept their 100% record with another win.

This set up a semi-final clash with the Queens who recovered from their loss to Ireland to qualify for the knock-out stages.

But the Banshees proved too strong again and made the final, with the Great British Swans also making the decider.

Having beaten them once, the question was could they beat them for a second time?

There was never any doubt as the Banshees retained their crown in a win that also gave the Warriors a confidence boost.

The Warriors started with a win over the Great British Bulldogs and then got the better of the Croatian Knights. This was followed up with wins over the German Eagles and French Coqs to reach the semi-final, where they faced the Croatian Knights again.

Another win saw them through to face Having come through this they face the French Coqs again and, similar to the Banshees, they weren’t going to let the title behind them as they made it a double for the Irish sides.

Eoin O’Sullivan, who also coaches the Cork sides is the head coach of the Warriors.

Afterward he said: “It was great. Really, everything was great from the off. Training and preparation went very well, our trial games turned up a few new players, and performances improved right up to the competition. We timed it well and the players peaked at the optimal time.

“The nature of the competition was challenging, with no rest days and different opposition each day, but we prepared for that too.

“Our management team monitored nutrition, hydration, sleep, injuries, etc, and we rested players when we needed to.

To come away as European champions is fantastic. It was the first time in nine long years that the Warriors are back at the top, and to be honest it was a massive relief. It meant all the hard work and sacrifices were justified.

“We’ll rest up for a bit now, but not for long with two international competitions to prepare for in 2023.”

Shane Beggan is the Banshees head coach and, as with O’Sullivan, was delighted with the success.

“What a fantastic week at the European Championship in Zagreb-Croatia and the Irish Banshees did it again.

HARD WORK

“As a head coach you don’t get to rest until the job is done so when the siren went after the grand final, it was a great feeling that I’ll cherish forever. "Looking back you realise the driving force each player has and that they use to achieve these kinds of results, all the people in the background helping overall, that the hard work put into it has been paid off.

“It was intense as we prepared for each match separately, from studying our opponents to weather conditions and everything in the middle to be able to create a strategy that would bring the Banshees to success.

“Different conditions and the other teams have challenged us at times, but we beat them all – including breaking the world record in the semi-finals against the Croatia, scoring 300 points.

“I couldn’t be prouder of these 27 amazing women and of all the people working hard to help me and the team to make this happen. 2023 is just around the corner but for now, let’s enjoy being double champions.”