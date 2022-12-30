Cork Women's Super League clubs set for testing Bank Holiday weekend

ALL three Cork sides face difficult games in the Women’s Super League with joint leaders The Address UCC Glanmire not in action until Bank Holiday Monday in Dublin against Killester.

Fr Mathew’s do have an unusual New Year’s Eve home clash tomorrow when they host Liffey Celtics.

It has been a disappointing season to date for the Model Farm Road side as their league and cup form fell well below the standard.

Coach Niamh Dwyer strengthened her squad this season but it seemed to have made little difference as they have underachieved in the majority of their games.

Veteran Gráinne Dwyer continues to be their most influential player.

Their American duo of Shannon Brady and Sydney Candeleria have not put up the expected numbers of professionals. Hard to work out the problem as both look decent players but the structures in place at Mathew’s is not suiting their game.

Liffey Celtics this season looked to former Killester coach Karl Kilbride to resurrect their dip in form but to be fair his influence has made little difference to the Kildare outfit.

Sorcha Tiernan, Ciara Bracken and Áine O’Connor are capable players on their best form and this is game they could punish the Cork side in and secure maximum points.

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell travel to the capital for a difficult game against DCU Mercy.

It has been a disaster disappointing season to date for the northside club after finishing runner-up in the Super League and Champions Trophy last season.

Brunell decided not to reappoint coach Tim O’Halloran but his replacement Liam Culloty is struggling to continue with the progress made last season. To be fair to the Castleisland man he has had to contend with disastrous signings in the American department.

BIG NUMBERS

Despite Edel Thornton putting up big numbers they have struggled to compete with the elite sides this season.

DCU Mercy have huffed and puffed this season but on their home court, they can be difficult to match up too.

Coach Mark Ingle, although hoping to dispose of Brunell, will have one eye on his side's cup semi-final against Trinity Meteors at the Neptune Stadium on January 7.

Brunell were expecting to have a new American signing on board for this game but this now looks unlikely with DCU most likely to seal victory in a canter.

The Address UCC Glanmire travel to the capital on Monday for a clash with Killester in a game that coach Mark Scannell will be expecting his side to win.

Over the years Killester have always managed to sign decent professionals but Mark Grennell’s side may have to settle for second best on this occasion.