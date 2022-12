A BIG weekend in the Men’s Super League with two huge games in Cork this evening as UCC Demons host Tralee Warriors and Energywise Ireland Neptune entertain leaders NUIG Maree.

The Mardyke Arena clash at 6pm between UCC Demons and Tralee Warriors will attract a decent attendance especially when Kieran Donaghy and his troops are in town.

It is sure to be a nostalgic evening for UCC Demons’ new signing MJ Randolph as he will be hoping to lead his team to their third consecutive win since his arrival.

For the basketball purist, Randolph is easy on the eyes as he possesses some wonderful skills. The American is a treat to watch with his sublime skills but more importantly, he has brought the best out of his teammates.

UCC Demons' Michael Randolph Jr shooting against ‪Emporium Cork Basketball in the Men's Super League at Ballincollig Community School. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Captain Kyle Hosford is reborn and his contribution in this clash will be crucial to the final outcome.

Tala Thiam Fam has registered double figures in every game this season as his athleticism continues to pose teams problems defending him. English Bosman Kingsley Nwagboso was home for the Christmas period in Bolton and let’s hope he has returned with more focus because in the opening months he has been a huge disappointment.

Warriors’ season has been disappointing by their standard as their professionals haven’t given them the influence that the previous duo had done in their previous league and cup-winning double.

Last season Aaron Claxton was an outstanding point guard and Bosman Niko Rosa was deadly at the post and no doubt they have missed them in this campaign.

ENTERTAINING

There is also a highly entertaining game at the Neptune Stadium (6.30pm) when Energywise Ireland Neptune welcome leaders NUIG Maree.

It has been a disappointing season thus far for Neptune with their elimination from the National Cup still felt at the Blackpool club.

In fairness, Neptune haven’t become a bad side overnight but their results even in the Super League haven’t been up to scratch with the home loss to Sligo All Stars the most notable defeat.

Coach Colin O’Reilly will be hoping his Catalonian star Nil Sabata gets back to a resemblance of his best form as the drop in his scoring numbers is hurting the team. American Jordan Evans played far better in his last game against Moycullen but he will need a season-best against the table toppers. Jordan Blount has been Neptune’s top player this season but if ever his team needed a top-class performance this is the showcase game.

Maree are a top-class side but if Neptune come to play they could depart the Blackpool venue pointless in what should be a highly-charged game.

Emporium Cork Basketball are not in action until Monday when they host Flexachem Killorglin at the Ballincollig Community School (4pm).