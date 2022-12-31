PIHC review - late goals key to Inniscarra's success

After losing to Bride Rovers in the 2003 county IHC final, Inniscarra became founder members of the new premier intermediate grade.

The mid-Cork club were still operating at that level after the change in championship format for 2020 and unfortunately failed to emerge from their group in either of the first two years under the new system.

A change for 2022 saw Paul McCarthy come in as manager, having done a good job with Seandún and they had a good league campaign, finishing second in Division 2 Group B.

For the championship, they had Bandon, Valley Rovers and Youghal for company and the East Cork side provided opposition in the opening game on July 30 in Riverstown.

Though Youghal had the game’s first two points, an Owen McCarthy goal put Inniscarra in front. When Cork star Seán O’Donoghue added another one in the 11th minute, they were firmly in control and McCarthy set up David O’Keeffe for a third goal to leave it 3-7 to 0-7 at half-time. The 3-19 to 0-15 final scoreline underlined their dominance.

Bandon, who had beaten Valleys, were up next and so the meeting in Cloughduv offered the prize of an almost-guaranteed knockout spot. Once again, an early goal was pivotal – Colm Casey converting the rebound after a penalty save to put them 1-4 to 0-3 ahead. After O’Donoghue struck again before the break, they retired with a 2-8 to 0-8 advantage.

Five straight points early in the second half – McCarthy with three and O’Keeffe landing two – gave them breathing space and O’Donoghue’s second goal clinched things, 3-18 to 0-12 the final score.

The final match had Inniscarra back in Cloughduv but Valleys went in with a chance of qualification and there was never much in it. While Inniscarra led by 0-3 to 0-1 and 0-6 to 0-4, Valleys finished the first half well to lead by 0-8 to 0-6.

Kieran Rice helped Inniscarra back to parity early in the second half but Valleys remained in contention. Butler and Kevin Canty had them 0-12 to 0-10 in front in the closing stages before Fergal O’Leary grabbed a late goal to put Inniscarra in front – it wouldn’t be the last time in the season for them to strike late. While Kevin Canty levelled, Valleys couldn’t find a winner and Bandon’s big win over Youghal meant that the Rovers were out.

Inniscarra were able to progress straight to the semi-finals along with Castlelyons, the defeated finalists of the last two years.

Ten years previously, Inniscarra had reached the semi-finals of the PIHC – then the second tier – only to fall short against Ballinhassig. This time around – Cloughduv once again the venue – the tables would be turned as ’Scarra ground out a 1-18 to 1-15 triumph.

Inniscarra were 0-8 to 0-7 ahead at half-time and the lead was 0-12 to 0-10 by the three-quarter mark only for Conor Desmond’s goal to put Ballinhassig ahead. Inniscarra didn’t panic, with sub Kieran Rice levelling before Colm Casey put them back in front, 0-14 to 1-10. Back Ballinhassig came to lead by 1-14 to 0-15 but, once again, Inniscarra conjured a late goal, with Casey netting. Desmond levelled but McCarthy (two) and Joseph Enright scored to send Inniscarra through to the final. There they would face Castlemartyr – the winners of the 2020 Lower IHC and 2021 IAHC – who had beaten Castlelyons.

In tough conditions, the final on October 16 was a tense battle. Playing with the wind, Inniscarra were the better team in the first half. Fergal O’Leary and Andrew McCarthy had points as they moved 0-5 to 0-3 ahead with Liam Ryan excellent at centre-back. It was 0-7 to 0-4 at half-time but Castlemartyr came back well.

Joe Stack and Mike Kelly helped them reel ’Scarra in and then move ahead only for Kieran Rice’s goal to make it 1-12 to 0-14. However, there was time for Stack to level again and a replay was required, six days later – the drama would be even more acute.

Castlemartyr took an early lead with a Barry Lawton goal only for David O’Keeffe to reply in kind. When Pádraig Holland added another goal for Inniscarra, it was 2-2 to 1-1.

They led by six at one stage but a half-time lead of 2-6 to 1-5 was still strong. However, Castlemartyr responded well and with ten minutes left the sides were tied, 1-13 to 2-10.

Owen McCarthy and Kieran Rice put ’Scarra two ahead but James Lawton and Barry Lawton tied the game again – the latter after a penalty was deflected over by John O’Keeffe.

Even so, two more Castlemartyr points looked to have set them up for a third title in a row. However, deep in injury time, Inniscarra attacked for one final opportunity and, with the very last puck of the game, it was Colm Casey who diverted the ball to the net for a 3-12 to 1-17 victory and scenes of Inniscarra ecstasy.